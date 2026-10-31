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Miller’s fury and chaos in the garage, then an apology: why he retired from the Sepang Sprint

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Jack Miller out of the Malaysian Sprint after a mishap during the bike swap: what happened at Pramac Yamaha.
The visible fury in a tense moment, the second bike not ready, the retirement... A missed opportunity, perhaps, for Pramac Yamaha and Jack Miller, who later apologized for his heated reaction. Alongside the action on track in the MotoGP Sprint at Sepang, an unexpected moment also unfolded in pit lane. When the white flag was shown to authorize bike changes as rain began to fall, the Australian—running 17th at the time—was the first to return to the pits, gambling on a strategy we’ve seen attempted several times before. But then came the surprise: the second M1 wasn’t ready, sparking Miller’s anger at the Pramac Yamaha crew. So what happened? The rider himself explained once he had cooled off.

Jack Miller and Pramac Yamaha: the misunderstanding that cost them the Sprint 

The Australian made no excuses. "It was my fault," he said afterwards, as reported by crash.net. It all started when he spotted raindrops between Turns 5 and 10. "Those are usually the first areas to get wet when it rains from that direction, and the drops here are pretty big," Miller explained. He therefore thought the rain had arrived earlier than forecast and decided to take a risk. "In my mind, the timing was right." Especially since he was well outside the Sprint points, so perhaps taking a gamble could work in his favor... It wouldn’t have been the first time.
But, as we saw, things turned out very differently: when Miller returned to the Pramac Yamaha garage, his M1 wasn’t ready yet. “I thought it would be ready straight away, while the team knew they still had four or five laps to work with. It was a misunderstanding, and when I realized the tires hadn’t even been changed, I knew my race was over,” Miller admitted. “I apologized afterwards for my reaction.”
A timing mistake: the team and rider had discussed the possibility of a flag-to-flag race before the Sprint, given the forecast, but it didn’t work out and #43 was forced to retire. Team director Gino Borsoi made no secret of his disappointment, sharing the responsibility for what happened equally. "We were preparing the second bike for wet conditions, and it would have been ready one lap later," he said.
"Jack saw an area where the rain was heavy and decided to come in as quickly as possible, but we weren’t ready. Maybe he rushed into taking the risk, but we could have been quicker." That’s how it went—a lesson for tomorrow: heavy rain is forecast at Sepang, and Jack Miller and Pramac Yamaha know what they must get right.
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Jack Miller

byDiana Tamantini

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