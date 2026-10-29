The real surprise at Husqvarna ’s EICMA 2026 stand won’t be the bike in the spotlight. Husqvarna Mobility has announced that it will bring a new off-road model to Milan, but so far it hasn’t revealed anything about it: not its name, category, or technical specifications. The mystery could steal the show from the official star, the Norden 901 MY27.

Norden 901 MY27: the change is in the color

The Swedish adventure bike gets a new metallic blue livery. This is the main update for model year 2027: a cosmetic refresh that gives the bike a different look without changing its familiar lines.

Under the bodywork, at least according to the information released so far, nothing has changed compared with the current version. At its heart is still the 889 cm³ parallel twin, producing 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque—figures suited to a bike that needs to handle long stretches of tarmac just as well as the dirt roads beyond the pavement.

The off-road mystery

With the Norden updated only in appearance, attention inevitably shifts to the announcement dedicated to off-road riding . Husqvarna has only confirmed that the new model is on its way, leaving every possibility open. For fans of knobby tires, it’s the most intriguing detail of the Swedish brand’s presence at the show.

The answers will come directly from the Milan stand, where we’ll find out whether Husqvarna’s surprise lives up to the anticipation the company has set out to create.