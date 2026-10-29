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One year after the terrible crash, Rueda returns to Sepang and looks ahead

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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José Antonio Rueda returns to Sepang 12 months after the crash that could have cost him his life: "I never thought about giving up."
Just last year at Sepang, we witnessed a terrifying, almost fatal crash (and that is no exaggeration) involving José Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler. A horrific collision before the Moto3 GP left both riders on the ground. It was only later that we learned they had both suffered cardiac arrest, but were saved by Dr. Charte and his medical team, who rushed to their aid. Their serious injuries meant recovery took time, but both have returned to competition: the Swiss rider took considerably longer and made his comeback in the CIV Supersport class, while the Spaniard made his Moto2 debut at the start of the year. He has faced a very tough road, is still feeling the effects of his injuries, and has undergone several operations. Now, a year later, he is back at the same circuit, determined not to dwell on any "ghosts" from the 2025 GP.

The terrifying moment

José Antonio Rueda had become Moto3 world champion shortly before that GP. "An explosion of emotions," the Spaniard called it in a short video from Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of this weekend's event. But soon came the other side of the motorcycle racing world, followed by a long recovery. "What kept me going was the thought of getting back on a bike and racing. I love it!" Rueda admitted. "My father always told me not to give up. I never thought about giving up—for him." He then recalled those moments immediately after the crash. "My first memory is being in the helicopter with Dr. Charte," he said. "You know how it is in the movies: you wake up and can't see very well, just a few shadows..." What was the worst part? "The tendons and nerves in my neck and shoulder. I couldn't lift my [right] arm," he replied. "I didn't know whether I'd be able to recover over time."

"Sepang? It's all as usual"

Time has shown that the 2025 Moto3 world champion has recovered and returned to compete in the MotoGP World Championship. No one expected him to be immediately challenging for the top spots; in fact, after everything that happened, simply seeing him line up for his Moto2 debut was remarkable. Adapting to the KALEX was difficult, though it would be more accurate to say that getting back on track was difficult, with further operations needed and his physical condition still less than ideal. "Between the third and fourth races, I had surgery for compartment syndrome in my arm, and then we had to operate on my hand again to remove all the hardware," he explained. "But that's no excuse. I have to learn and keep moving forward." A year after the moment that could have ended everything, he is back at Sepang. What does it mean to him? "In the end, everything is as usual. I have great memories and I've always enjoyed myself here, ever since the first time I came as a World Championship rider. What happened last year doesn't erase those good memories; if anything, it helped me become a better person."
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