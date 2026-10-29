MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ten Kate Parts Ways with Yamaha After Supersport Titles: Dutch Team Joins Chinese Manufacturer QJ Motor

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
1
Follow us on Google News
Yamaha is losing its flagship team in the World Supersport Championship. The Iwata-based manufacturer has officially announced the end of its partnership with Ten Kate Racing after eight seasons, three world titles, 48 wins and 99 podiums in the category.
The Dutch team’s new partner will be China’s QJ Motor, which until now had relied on the support of an independent division of Puccetti Racing, the outfit that serves as Kawasaki’s official team in the production-based championships. This is more than a simple change of supplier. It signals a shift in the balance of power: Chinese manufacturers are no longer content simply to compete in WorldSSP and are beginning to lure away the Japanese manufacturers’ most successful teams.

Dosoli’s disappointment

Yamaha’s statement strikes a diplomatic tone, but the disappointment is clear. Andrea Dosoli, head of Yamaha Motor Europe’s sporting activities, openly admitted that he was saddened by the Ten Kate family’s decision: "We are disappointed to see them take a new path for 2027, but we must thank Ronald and Gerrit Ten Kate and their entire team for their dedication over these eight years".
The Italian manager also highlighted the historic significance of the partnership: "Their track record in the World Supersport Championship already spoke for itself before we began working together in 2019, and the addition of three world titles has helped make Yamaha the most successful manufacturer in the history of the category".

Eight record-breaking years

The partnership began in 2019, when Ten Kate returned to WorldSBK with Loris Baz and the R1. Four Superbike podiums followed in 2020, but it was in the middleweight class that the partnership truly made its mark.
With Dominique Aegerter, the Dutch team won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. Stefano Manzi then took over, finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before claiming the world title in 2025, the first season of the new three-cylinder R9. In 2026, Can Öncü continued the team’s run of strong results. Ten Kate, however, had already made history in the production-based championships during the first decade of the century, in both Supersport and Superbike. The Dutch team was behind Honda’s last premier-class world title, won in 2007 with the unforgettable James Toseland.
Ten Kate Racing

China makes gains in Supersport

For Yamaha, this is a double blow. Ten Kate’s departure follows that of Evan Bros Racing, another long-standing team associated with the Japanese manufacturer, which has joined China’s ZXMoto project. Two experienced and successful European teams are turning their backs on Iwata to support the growth of manufacturers still in the development stage.
Trophies, it seems, are no longer enough to guarantee loyalty. The question now is who Yamaha will entrust with its world-champion R9 to defend its WorldSSP dominance in 2027, and how quickly QJ Motor can make the most of the experience of one of the paddock’s most successful teams.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Lucas Mahias and GMT94 Part Ways: The 2017 Champion’s Supersport Career Comes to an EndLucas Mahias and GMT94 Part Ways: The 2017 Champion’s Supersport Career Comes to an End
ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”
Supersport

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

rueda-moto2
Road Racing

One year after the terrible crash, Rueda returns to Sepang and looks ahead

1
Road Racing

Lucas Mahias and GMT94 Part Ways: The 2017 Champion’s Supersport Career Comes to an End

debise
Road Racing

ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”

More news

mantovani-van-erp-motocross

Filippo Mantovani and Ivano van Erp Say Goodbye to Motocross: A Painful Decision for Two Young Talents

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez recalls Valentino Rossi: “Never against anyone”

MotoGP
vickers

Ryan Vickers and Honda on the back foot in BSB: “We’re pushing beyond the limit, but I’ve turned a corner”

Superbike
rueda-moto2

One year after the terrible crash, Rueda returns to Sepang and looks ahead

Road Racing
norden

Husqvarna at EICMA 2026: The Norden 901 MY27 Changes Color, but the Off-Road Mystery Remains

Dreams

Popular articles

monster

Ducati Monster Dark 2027: The original black returns, but the substance remains that of the fifth generation

Dreams
apri

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

Dreams
Savatgy ducati

Red Bull Ducati signs Joey Savatgy on multi-year AMA Supermotocross deal

Motocross
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP

MotoGP, Xaus has no doubts: “Martin fell into Marquez’s trap”

MotoGP
lec 1

Lecuona on Márquez’s telemetry: “The way he enters corners isn’t normal—he’s an extraterrestrial”

MotoGP

Loading