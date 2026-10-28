Kawasaki ’s strongest card is price. The new 2027 adventure bike from Akashi starts at €8,290 in the standard version and rises to €9,790 for the better-equipped KLE650 SE.

That price puts it in a decidedly competitive position against rivals such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660, which start at no less than €10,999.

Following the KLE500’s renewal, Kawasaki is expanding its Adventure family with a rally-inspired bike featuring a 21-inch front wheel, designed for long-distance touring as well as off-road riding. Its family resemblance to its smaller sibling is clear, but the bodywork’s side panels are wider and more substantial, giving it a more commanding presence on the road.

The Versys twin, now with ride-by-wire

The engine is no stranger: it’s the proven 649 cc parallel twin found in several models from the manufacturer, including the Versys 650. In this application, it produces 70 hp, compared with the Versys’s 67 hp. Most notably, it gains an electronic ride-by-wire throttle, a first for this engine. Together with changes to the intake and exhaust, the aim is to improve response at low and mid-range revs: Kawasaki’s German press release says the engine promises noticeably more torque below 4,000 rpm. The fuel tank holds 16 litres.

Standard equipment includes two-level KTRC traction control, cruise control and ABS that can be switched off on both wheels—a package that will appeal to riders looking to venture off the tarmac.

Off-road frame and running gear

The trellis frame is derived from the KLE500, reinforced to handle the bike’s intended use and greater power. It runs on spoked wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 17 at the rear, while the suspension offers 210 mm of travel up front and 196 mm at the rear. Other notable features include an inverted cartridge fork and a new swingarm with linkage. The seat is 870 mm high, with an optional 30 mm lowering kit available. Kawasaki has yet to announce the bike’s weight.

KLE650 SE, trim levels and colours

The KLE650 SE adds the bidirectional KQS quickshifter, a TFT instrument display, tubeless tyres, a USB-C port, hand guards, a larger aluminium skid plate and a taller windscreen. Three different windscreen heights will be available across the range.

Three packages featuring genuine accessories are planned: Top Case, Rally and Adventure Tourer. The standard model will be available in Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray, while the SE will come in Pearl Storm Gray and Pearl Blizzard White.

The SE will be delivered from February 2027, with the base version arriving in March, just in time for the start of the season. The weight figure is still to be revealed—the final piece of the puzzle in determining how much of a challenge the new Kawasaki can pose to its rivals.