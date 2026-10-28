MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Kawasaki KLE650 2027: 70 hp to take on the Ténéré 700 and Tuareg 660

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
kawasa 1
Follow us on Google News
Kawasaki’s strongest card is price. The new 2027 adventure bike from Akashi starts at €8,290 in the standard version and rises to €9,790 for the better-equipped KLE650 SE.
That price puts it in a decidedly competitive position against rivals such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660, which start at no less than €10,999.
Following the KLE500’s renewal, Kawasaki is expanding its Adventure family with a rally-inspired bike featuring a 21-inch front wheel, designed for long-distance touring as well as off-road riding. Its family resemblance to its smaller sibling is clear, but the bodywork’s side panels are wider and more substantial, giving it a more commanding presence on the road.

The Versys twin, now with ride-by-wire

The engine is no stranger: it’s the proven 649 cc parallel twin found in several models from the manufacturer, including the Versys 650. In this application, it produces 70 hp, compared with the Versys’s 67 hp. Most notably, it gains an electronic ride-by-wire throttle, a first for this engine. Together with changes to the intake and exhaust, the aim is to improve response at low and mid-range revs: Kawasaki’s German press release says the engine promises noticeably more torque below 4,000 rpm. The fuel tank holds 16 litres.
Standard equipment includes two-level KTRC traction control, cruise control and ABS that can be switched off on both wheels—a package that will appeal to riders looking to venture off the tarmac.

Off-road frame and running gear

The trellis frame is derived from the KLE500, reinforced to handle the bike’s intended use and greater power. It runs on spoked wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 17 at the rear, while the suspension offers 210 mm of travel up front and 196 mm at the rear. Other notable features include an inverted cartridge fork and a new swingarm with linkage. The seat is 870 mm high, with an optional 30 mm lowering kit available. Kawasaki has yet to announce the bike’s weight.

KLE650 SE, trim levels and colours

The KLE650 SE adds the bidirectional KQS quickshifter, a TFT instrument display, tubeless tyres, a USB-C port, hand guards, a larger aluminium skid plate and a taller windscreen. Three different windscreen heights will be available across the range.
Three packages featuring genuine accessories are planned: Top Case, Rally and Adventure Tourer. The standard model will be available in Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray, while the SE will come in Pearl Storm Gray and Pearl Blizzard White.
The SE will be delivered from February 2027, with the base version arriving in March, just in time for the start of the season. The weight figure is still to be revealed—the final piece of the puzzle in determining how much of a challenge the new Kawasaki can pose to its rivals.
> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the FutureKTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future
Honda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question MarkHonda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question Mark
Kawasaki

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

apri
Dreams

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

hohd
Dreams

Honda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question Mark

side
Dreams

Krauser Domani: The BMW-Engined Sidecar Built in Just 275 Examples Is Looking for a New Owner

More news

lamborghini-moto

When Lamborghini Tried to Conquer Two Wheels: The Design 90, a Spectacular Flop

Stories
Fabio Di Giannantonio

MotoGP 2027, Tensions Rise: Di Giannantonio Sounds the Alarm

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez Reveals: “I Just Wanted to Stay on the Couch”

MotoGP
apri

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

Dreams
unnamed_result

Filippo Bianchi gets ahead of schedule: debuting with Team Prodina’s Kawasaki at Jerez

Road Racing

Popular articles

Supercross Paris

Supercross Paris: Layout revealed for the Coenen brothers' debut

Motocross
hohd

Honda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question Mark

Dreams
qat 1

Qatar Grand Prix: Plan B Is Unnecessary — If F1 Goes, How Can MotoGP Stay Away?

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang

MotoGP
apri

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

Dreams

Loading