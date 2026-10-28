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MotoGP 2027, Tensions Rise: Di Giannantonio Sounds the Alarm

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Fabio Di Giannantonio
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The 2026 MotoGP season is drawing to a close, with four races remaining and the world champion still to be crowned.
But much of the attention of riders and teams is already focused on next year, when the new regulations come into force. Tensions are rising in the paddock, with Fabio Di Giannantonio highlighting a lack of fairness in the pre-season testing schedule.

MotoGP changes

Engine capacity changes, reduced aerodynamics, new tyres. These are just some of the major changes coming to the MotoGP World Championship, and riders will have to gradually adapt to them. Di Giannantonio points to an obvious imbalance in pre-season mileage. While some factory riders are still waiting to complete their first laps on the 2027 equipment, Nicolò Bulega is in an ideal position.
The newly crowned WSBK world champion has enjoyed virtually unlimited track time as a test rider and future Ducati VR46 rider for 2027. This enormous strategic advantage is frustrating his future rivals on the grid. "Riders who haven't been able to test the Pirelli tyres should take part in the 2027 Shakedown. I don't know if that will happen, but I hope it does, because I think it could make things really fair. Next year won't just involve a small change; everything will be new", Di Giannantonio told Speedweek.
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Sepang Shakedown open to everyone?

The Sepang Shakedown is traditionally reserved for rookies, test riders and manufacturers benefiting from Category D concessions. But without any preliminary MotoGP testing, the Roman rider, who will wear KTM colours next year, fears the pecking order will be skewed by the mileage covered before the season gets underway. "As a result, experienced riders will no longer be truly experienced. Many of us, myself included, could be like rookies. In my case, I'll have fewer days of experience on Pirelli tyres than everyone else. So I hope they make a serious effort to ensure everything is fair for the first race".

Safety concerns

'Diggia' is talking not only about competitiveness, but also about safety concerns for the entire field. Understanding how Pirelli tyres behave and testing the reliability of components is essential before pushing to the limit. “Honestly, it's also a matter of safety and getting to know your tyres well. Also, if a bike has a problem and you can't use it for a day of testing, you don't get to know the bike or the reliability of some of its parts. So I think that, for safety reasons, we should set minimum and maximum mileage limits for every bike".
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