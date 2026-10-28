Marc Marquez Reveals: “I Just Wanted to Stay on the Couch”

Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP World Championship, with a 10-point advantage over his closest rival, Jorge Martin. The reigning Ducati champion is not just focused on going fast, but also on managing his energy as effectively as possible. A crucial round in the battle for the 2026 world title takes place in Malaysia, with just four Grands Prix remaining.

Marc's seven lives

At the start of the season, Marc Marquez was chasing his Aprilia rivals. Going from 102 points behind to 10 points ahead would be another page of history for the Cervera sensation, one that would remain forever in the annals of Grand Prix motorcycle racing if he wins the MotoGP title. But the constant adrenaline swings throughout a race weekend are also taking their toll on the 33-year-old Ducati superstar, who sometimes thinks about the day he will retire. He has signed with Borgo Panigale through the end of 2028, and that could be the date of his farewell to MotoGP. Although everything will depend on his physical condition and results.

The problems he felt at the start of the season stemmed from the crash in Indonesia last year, shortly after he clinched the World Championship. Only surgery during the French Grand Prix weekend finally resolved the severe discomfort in his arm, caused by compression of the radial nerve.

Physical and mental stress

However, that did not completely eliminate the physical strain. Injuries to the upper-right side of his body required further physiotherapy and a period of recovery. At the same time, the workload on race weekends has increased significantly due to the Sprint format introduced in 2023. "In the first half of the season, I was completely exhausted on Sundays. I would wake up and just want to lie on the sofa all day".

His training data showed no fundamental lack of fitness. "The data from my cycling sessions and other areas of my training were good. Of course, I had the problem with my arm, but cardiovascularly I was fit", Marc Marquez pointed out. The decisive factor was the additional mental stress that comes with physical ailments. An injured rider has to contend with their condition, making it harder to find moments of mental and physical relaxation. As a result, "mental tension increases when you have an injury or physical problems. It's very difficult to switch off mentally", admitted the nine-time world champion.

Changing his Grand Prix routine

Having come to this realisation, the Spaniard has made changes to his daily routine at the track. He has tried to spend less time outside the garage so he can focus more on his physical condition and recovery during the weekend. "I realised that I felt better and had more energy when I spent more time taking care of my body... When a rider is convinced of something, sometimes everything becomes easier".