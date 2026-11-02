Bagger Racing League Crowd Attendance: Andrea Tomio Is the New Champion

The Bagger Racing League Europe was the first to showcase the spectacular potential of this format in the Old Continent, with competitions open to different manufacturers and technical solutions. The final at Jerez crowned a new champion made in Italy: Andrea Tomio.

At the Andalusian circuit, the Italian rider put together a perfect weekend, winning both races and securing the 2026 European Championship title after a round packed with battles, overtakes and surprises.

Race 1: What a battle!

The first race of the weekend delivered plenty of excitement right from the start. Over the opening three laps, Andrea Tomio, James Ellison, Martin Vugrinec and Ivan Muñoz fought a fierce battle for the lead, maintaining a rapid pace and leaving very little between them. Ellison, aboard the Harley-Davidson of the Lords Racing Team, was firmly in contention for the win when a technical problem forced him to retire. From then on, the fight was between Tomio and the Harley-Davidsons of Vugrinec and Muñoz. The Attanasio Bagger Racing Team rider gradually took control of the race and built the gap he needed to cross the finish line first, while the battle for second remained wide open right down to the final metre. Martin Vugrinec, representing the Johny Maracas Bagger Racing Team, edged out Ivan Muñoz of the Spanover Bagger Racing Team by just eight thousandths of a second, capping the race with a photo finish for second place on the podium.

Rubén Xaus was also one of the race’s protagonists: a problem on the starting grid forced him to set off from the pit lane, but the experienced Johny Maracas Bagger Racing Team rider refused to give up. Xaus launched a spectacular comeback, stringing together overtakes and quickly making his way through the field, once again demonstrating all his experience and determination.

What a crowd!

The large turnout also made Saturday all the more special. Many motorcyclists and spectators came to the circuit to watch the races and experience the BRL Europe atmosphere up close. After the on-track programme, on Saturday evening, bikes, riders and fans took to the Jerez circuit for a grand parade, turning the end of the day into a celebration shared by the paddock and the public.

Race 2: The final verdict

Sunday’s race began with a major twist. Rubén Xaus , still in contention for the title, was forced to miss the start because of a technical problem. At the front, meanwhile, Ellison, Tomio, Vugrinec and Muñoz immediately launched into battle. For more than half the race, the four riders were locked in a close contest, with frequent changes of pace and tiny gaps between them. As the laps went by, however, Tomio and Ellison managed to pull a few metres clear of the chasing pack, turning the closing stages into a head-to-head duel between the Italian and the Englishman. The battle was decided only in the final corners, where once again the Italian came out on top, claiming his second win of the weekend and, with it, the 2026 European Championship title. James Ellison finished second, just 1.359 seconds behind, and was the first Harley-Davidson across the line, while Martin Vugrinec completed the podium in third place.

It was a perfect finale for Tomio, who delivered two wins and two fastest laps across the two races, giving him the best possible end to the season as he claimed the 2026 BRL Europe title. The Spanish round also confirmed the competitiveness of the entire field and, thanks to the many fans and motorcyclists who came to the circuit on both Saturday and Sunday, brought the season to a close with not only thrilling racing but also a fantastic atmosphere in the paddock and grandstands. The Jerez circuit proved to be the perfect setting for the end of an intense, hard-fought and spectacular season, once again confirming the Bagger Racing League Europe’s growing presence on the international stage.