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Pramac Withdraws from Qatar MotoGP but Not Moto2: Guevara Can Still Fight for the Title

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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Yamaha’s withdrawal from the Qatar Grand Prix does not leave the Pramac garage completely empty. The MotoGP team will stay home, but its Moto2 squad will be at Losail as scheduled next weekend. It’s a decision with major implications for the intermediate-class championship, as it keeps Izan Guevara’s title hopes alive.
Iwata’s decision came in Malaysia: after assessing the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha said it had found no sufficient grounds to change the travel restrictions in force across the company, and informed MotoGP Group that it would not take part in the race. As we reported in Yamaha rebels and will not race in Qatar: MotoGP Group threatens sanctions, the promoter responded by warning of possible sporting consequences. The withdrawal also affects the Pramac team in the premier class.

Why Moto2 can take part

The difference lies in the contracts. The Moto2 team is backed by Yamaha and was created as a project to develop young riders, but all its staff are directly employed by Pramac Racing. Since they are not bound by the Japanese company’s rules, the team had room to maneuver.
Yamaha therefore left it up to the riders and team to decide whether to make the trip. They said yes: Pramac’s Moto2 team will be on the grid at Losail. This outcome follows days of tension in the paddock, with the riders’ united front already fractured ahead of the race, as we reported in Everyone’s going to Qatar: riders’ united front crumbles amid U-turns and threats.
Pramac

Guevara chasing Gonzalez

For Izan Guevara, staying home would have almost certainly meant saying goodbye to his world title dream. After the Sepang race, the Spaniard is chasing Manuel Gonzalez, the Moto2 championship leader, just 3.5 points ahead. It’s a slender margin that missing a weekend would have turned into a difficult gap to close.
The battle remains wide open and now moves to Qatar, where Guevara will have the chance to try to take the lead. It remains to be seen what consequences Yamaha will face for pulling out of the premier-class race.
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Read also

Moto2 Sepang: Alonso wins, but the title race heats up as Guevara closes to within 3.5 points of GonzalezMoto2 Sepang: Alonso wins, but the title race heats up as Guevara closes to within 3.5 points of Gonzalez
Moto2 Sepang: Holgado flies to pole, while battered championship leader Gonzalez is only ninth—and what about Guevara?Moto2 Sepang: Holgado flies to pole, while battered championship leader Gonzalez is only ninth—and what about Guevara?

byElisabetta Lubrani

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