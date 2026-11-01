Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Honda Heads to Qatar and Distances Itself from Yamaha: “We’re Working with the Riders to Make Sure the Race Goes Ahead”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
h1
Follow us on Google News
Honda is taking the opposite approach to Yamaha. While the Iwata-based manufacturer has already announced that it will not take part in the Qatar GP, HRC has issued an official statement confirming its presence at Lusail.
A brief, almost matter-of-fact statement that does not address the safety concerns raised by the riders in recent days.
HRC’s message is limited to two sentences: "Honda HRC will take part in Round 20 of the MotoGP World Championship, which is being held in Qatar," the statement reads. "We have worked closely with the riders, our team members and MotoGPSEG to ensure the weekend goes ahead as planned." There is no mention of the situation in the region or the requests made by the riders.

A postponed GP that has never really been settled

The Lusail race has been shrouded in uncertainty since February, when conflict broke out in the Middle East between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. The Grand Prix was moved to November on the assumption that by then the war would have eased or ended. That has not been the case: a week before the event, the conflict is still ongoing and, after a period of relative calm, could flare up again following the US midterm elections.
Tensions in the paddock have risen between Phillip Island and Sepang. The riders have held several meetings, and most of them signed a letter delivered to the championship organizers in Malaysia, expressing their discontent with the decision to race regardless. For now, however, the schedule remains unchanged.

Yamaha sits out as MotoGP threatens sanctions

Honda’s position comes after Yamaha’s opposing decision. At the end of the Sepang race, Yamaha explicitly announced that it would not race in Qatar. MotoGP responded by raising the possibility of sporting sanctions against the Japanese brand, although the FIM, the body responsible for sporting sanctions in the World Championship, has yet to comment. A power struggle is underway, which we discuss here.
The Yamaha tuning fork will not disappear from Lusail entirely: the Pramac Moto2 team has independently decided to be there. It is an understandable choice, given that Izan Guevara leaves Malaysia just 3.5 points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez.
h2

The question mark over Joan Mir

It remains to be seen which Honda will show up in Qatar. Joan Mir, who returned at Sepang for his first race since September, admitted he was not sure he would take part: the blurred vision problems returned during the Malaysian GP. HRC’s confirmation therefore concerns the team, not necessarily all its riders, and the coming days will show whether the manufacturers’ front remains divided right up to the start at Lusail.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Bagnaia Mystery: “That Thing No Longer Exists.” Ducati Caught Off Guard by the Rider’s WordsBagnaia Mystery: “That Thing No Longer Exists.” Ducati Caught Off Guard by the Rider’s Words
Power Struggle in MotoGP: Manufacturers Are the Next TargetPower Struggle in MotoGP: Manufacturers Are the Next Target
Honda

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Bagnaia Mystery: “That Thing No Longer Exists.” Ducati Caught Off Guard by the Rider’s Words

start
MotoGP

Power Struggle in MotoGP: Manufacturers Are the Next Target

bez
MotoGP

Bezzecchi on the title fight with Marquez: “Realistically, it’s complicated.” And on Ogura: “No hard feelings.”

More news

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Bagnaia Mystery: “That Thing No Longer Exists.” Ducati Caught Off Guard by the Rider’s Words

MotoGP
start

Power Struggle in MotoGP: Manufacturers Are the Next Target

MotoGP
bez

Bezzecchi on the title fight with Marquez: “Realistically, it’s complicated.” And on Ogura: “No hard feelings.”

MotoGP
Mir_Honda_MotoGP_Sepang

From comeback to fresh alarm: Joan Mir sidelined at Sepang, with Qatar now in serious doubt

MotoGP
Massimo Rivola Aprilia MotoGP

Aprilia-Ducati sparks fly as Rivola responds to Marquez: “I don’t care what he says”

MotoGP

Popular articles

GP

Everyone heads to Qatar: the riders’ united front crumbles amid U-turns and threats

MotoGP
rino 900

QJMotor Heads to EICMA 2026: Six New Models and the Production-Ready 119 hp Three-Cylinder Rino 900

Dreams
martin 1

Jorge Martin retires at Sepang and gives up on the World Championship: “For me, it’s already over.”

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin Throws in the Towel at Sepang: “Here’s Why I Decided to Stop”

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Malesia Sepang

MotoGP Malaysia: Alex Marquez makes a mistake, Acosta wins the Sprint. Updated riders’ standings

MotoGP

Loading