Yamaha Rebels, Won’t Race in Qatar: MotoGP Group Threatens Sanctions

Despite pressure to race in Lusail, the Iwata-based manufacturer has announced that it will not take part in the penultimate event of the 2026 MotoGP calendar.

Yamaha has officially announced that it does not intend to take part in next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix. Here is the statement issued a short while ago:

"Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has found no sufficient grounds to change the current company-wide travel restrictions.

As a result, Yamaha has informed the MotoGP Group of its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

This decision reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures taken by the MotoGP Group and the event organiser.

Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to racing at the Portuguese Grand Prix".

Pramac Yamaha’s position

The Tuscan team is complying with Yamaha’s directive and, also for “technical” reasons, will likewise not take part in the MotoGP Qatar GP. However, Pramac itself will be on track as usual in Moto2: in Malaysia , Izan Guevara further closed the gap to championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, making Lusail a crucial round in the Moto2 title race.

MotoGP Group’s response to Yamaha

Yamaha could face sanctions: MotoGP Group’s response is unequivocal

A short while ago, the MotoGP Group also issued an official statement regarding Yamaha’s decision and that of the rest of the grid, which will be present as usual at the Lusail International Circuit next weekend.

"MotoGP expresses its disappointment at Yamaha’s decision not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix. While we recognise that the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders.

Following consultations with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent security advisers and our ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has received no information that would justify changing the current plans for the event.

Today, we communicated this position, along with the latest available information, to all manufacturers and teams, and we welcome confirmation from the rest of the grid that they will race in Qatar, and thank them for their commitment.

In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha’s decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha’s failure to participate also has sporting implications, any consequences of which will be handled by the FIM in accordance with the championship regulations".

Yamaha will face consequences for its decision to skip the Qatar event. And, barring any last-minute surprises, the M1s look set to be the only bikes missing from the grid next weekend. In recent days, there had been reports that most of the riders were opposed to travelling to the Middle East, but at this point it appears there will be no surprises.