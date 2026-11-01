MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Marquez to Undergo Surgery, Qatar GP Ruled Out: The Gresini Racing Rider’s Situation

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
alex-marquez-operazione
Follow us on Google News
Alex Marquez will undergo surgery next week: an operation on his right shoulder is necessary, as it is still causing major problems following his crash at Montmelò.
As early as Friday, Alex Marquez had spoken about the issues with his right shoulder; today, the surgery was confirmed. The BK8 Gresini Racing rider, who finished third but looked exhausted after the Malaysian GP, has confirmed that he will have the operation tomorrow in Madrid, in order to make the most of the time available and try to return at Portimao, skipping next weekend’s MotoGP round in Qatar. The effects of the terrifying crash at the Catalan GP are still taking a significant toll...

"I no longer have control" 

Today’s third-place finish was far from easy. The Spanish rider’s shoulder injury is more complicated than it might seem. "I knew that around lap ten or eight, more or less, I’d start to suffer. My position on the bike isn’t the same, and I no longer have control," Alex Marquez told DAZN España after the race at Sepang. "I tried to give it my all. I also tried to save some energy at the start. I knew yesterday’s crash had been a bit unexpected, at a time when my physical condition is at its limit, and today I didn’t want to make the same mistake."
He then officially announced that he would undergo surgery. "I’ll have the operation tomorrow morning, more or less. I’ll fly home, arrive early, and have surgery tomorrow with Dr Samuel Antuña. Then I’ll start training so I can get back to 100%." The procedure had already been under consideration after Indonesia. "But missing Australia and then coming here [to Sepang], with all the flights and everything else, wasn’t advisable. So it’s better to skip Qatar and go to Portimão, which is a much shorter flight, and avoid the risk of infection." So, the next stop is Portugal, where he will aim to bring his time with the Gresini and Ducati teams to the best possible close before taking on a new challenge with KTM.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Mystery in the VR46 garage, problems for 'Diggia': “Ducati knows...”Mystery in the VR46 garage, problems for 'Diggia': “Ducati knows...”
MotoGP Malaysia, Márquez races toward his tenth world title: the updated riders’ standingsMotoGP Malaysia, Márquez races toward his tenth world title: the updated riders’ standings
Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

MM93
MotoGP

Marc Marquez and Qatar: “I’ll arrive as late as possible.” He chooses silence at the press conference

Quartararo Rins Yamaha MotoGP
MotoGP

Yamaha Rebels, Won’t Race in Qatar: MotoGP Group Threatens Sanctions

Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

Mystery in the VR46 garage, problems for 'Diggia': “Ducati knows...”

More news

MM93

Marc Marquez and Qatar: “I’ll arrive as late as possible.” He chooses silence at the press conference

MotoGP
Quartararo Rins Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha Rebels, Won’t Race in Qatar: MotoGP Group Threatens Sanctions

MotoGP
asx

Ken Roczen Sweeps Auckland: Three Wins from Three in Australian Supercross

Motocross
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Mystery in the VR46 garage, problems for 'Diggia': “Ducati knows...”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Malesia Sepang

MotoGP Malaysia, Márquez races toward his tenth world title: the updated riders’ standings

MotoGP

Popular articles

GP

Everyone heads to Qatar: the riders’ united front crumbles amid U-turns and threats

MotoGP
rino 900

QJMotor Heads to EICMA 2026: Six New Models and the Production-Ready 119 hp Three-Cylinder Rino 900

Dreams
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Malesia Sepang

MotoGP Malaysia: Alex Marquez makes a mistake, Acosta wins the Sprint. Updated riders’ standings

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin Throws in the Towel at Sepang: “Here’s Why I Decided to Stop”

MotoGP
martin 1

Jorge Martin retires at Sepang and gives up on the World Championship: “For me, it’s already over.”

MotoGP

Loading