Alex Marquez to Undergo Surgery, Qatar GP Ruled Out: The Gresini Racing Rider’s Situation

Alex Marquez will undergo surgery next week: an operation on his right shoulder is necessary, as it is still causing major problems following his crash at Montmelò.

Alex Marquez had spoken about the issues with his right shoulder; today, the surgery was confirmed. The BK8 Gresini Racing rider, who finished third but looked exhausted after the As early as Friday,had spoken about the issues with his right shoulder; today, the surgery was confirmed. The BK8 Gresini Racing rider, who finished third but looked exhausted after the Malaysian GP , has confirmed that he will have the operation tomorrow in Madrid, in order to make the most of the time available and try to return at Portimao, skipping next weekend’s MotoGP round in Qatar. The effects of the terrifying crash at the Catalan GP are still taking a significant toll...

"I no longer have control"

Today’s third-place finish was far from easy. The Spanish rider’s shoulder injury is more complicated than it might seem. "I knew that around lap ten or eight, more or less, I’d start to suffer. My position on the bike isn’t the same, and I no longer have control," Alex Marquez told DAZN España after the race at Sepang. "I tried to give it my all. I also tried to save some energy at the start. I knew yesterday’s crash had been a bit unexpected, at a time when my physical condition is at its limit, and today I didn’t want to make the same mistake."

He then officially announced that he would undergo surgery. "I’ll have the operation tomorrow morning, more or less. I’ll fly home, arrive early, and have surgery tomorrow with Dr Samuel Antuña. Then I’ll start training so I can get back to 100%." The procedure had already been under consideration after Indonesia. "But missing Australia and then coming here [to Sepang], with all the flights and everything else, wasn’t advisable. So it’s better to skip Qatar and go to Portimão, which is a much shorter flight, and avoid the risk of infection." So, the next stop is Portugal, where he will aim to bring his time with the Gresini and Ducati teams to the best possible close before taking on a new challenge with KTM.