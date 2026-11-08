Dani Holgado wins the Moto2 race at Lusail, but the result with the biggest implications comes from further back. Izan Guevara is forced to retire with a technical problem, while Manuel González brings home a cautious sixth place and extends his lead in the standings: the Intact GP rider now has a 13.5-point advantage over his rival. The championship takes a new turn with just two rounds remaining.

The two title contenders were already starting from the back of the grid. As we reported this morning ( Moto2 Qatar, a flurry of penalties at Lusail: González and Guevara drop back, Vietti flies into the front row ), the stewards had dropped eight riders three places for riding slowly at Turn 1 and impeding Dani Muñoz. González had therefore slipped from second to fifth on the grid, and Guevara from seventh to tenth. Pole-sitter Alex Escrig, Holgado and Celestino Vietti remained on the front row.

Escrig breaks away, then the Aspar riders reel him in

Escrig used his pole position to take the lead after the first corner, where Collin Veijer crashed following contact with Vietti. The Spanish Forward rider built a lead of nearly a second, while behind him Holgado, Muñoz and David Alonso fought over the minor places. At the halfway point, the two Aspar bikes began to close the gap: Alonso passed his teammate on lap eight, but Holgado hit back and set off after Escrig.

The decisive overtake came on lap 14, with four laps to go. From there, Holgado pulled away to a lead of almost two seconds and managed it comfortably to the chequered flag. Iván Ortolá charged through the field behind him, making steady progress: after passing Alonso on lap 12, he set up his run out of the final corner by sacrificing his entry and pipped Escrig at the finish line by just 20 thousandths of a second. Alonso finished fourth, with Vietti tenth. Furusato and Zonta also crashed, but escaped unhurt.

Guevara endures a Sunday to forget

The Pramac rider made a strong start, climbing to eighth in the opening laps. He then had to yield to attacks from Ortolá, Salac, Senna Agius and Vietti, gradually dropping back. In the closing stages came the final blow: a problem with his bike forced him to retire, leaving him without a point. González, who had stayed with the leading group throughout, rode with the championship in mind and settled for sixth place.

On the eve of the race, the championship leader had a margin of just 3.5 points. This is the first time in several rounds that González has managed to gain ground on Guevara over the course of a weekend.

Portimão, then Valencia

The battle resumes at the Portuguese GP on the weekend of November 22: in Portimão, González will have his first chance to clinch the title. Guevara, meanwhile, will need to claw back points to keep the title race alive until the season finale in Valencia, scheduled for the following week.