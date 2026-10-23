Marc Marquez surprises everyone: “Possible retirement in three years”

Marc Marquez gets his MotoGP weekend at Phillip Island off to a flying start. Fastest in the morning and third in the afternoon, he is feeling great on the Australian track with the GP26. The weather remains an unknown ahead of Sunday's race, when crucial points will be up for grabs in the battle for the world title.

Marquez on the front row at Phillip Island

It was to be expected," the number 93 rider told 'AS'. "Last year, Bezzecchi and Fernandez's Aprilias were already very fast here, and this year all four of them are fast." A very curious statistic emerges from the Australian GP pre-qualifying results . Two Aprilia riders ahead of him and two more behind. Marc Marquez versus the Noale manufacturer: four against one as they look to stop the nine-time world champion's charge. "," the number 93 rider told 'AS'. "."

The Ducati Desmosedici continues to impress in Marquez's hands, while his fellow Ducati riders are struggling to find their feet. The goal is to secure a one-two that could deal a heavy blow to their rivals' morale. But they will have to contend with the unpredictable weather. "The forecast is predicting unsettled conditions for Sunday. On a summer's day like today, we're in contention for the win or at least a podium. We'll see tomorrow, because it will be almost ten degrees cooler, the track will be much colder, and it could even rain. And Sunday will be a winter's day... In rough waters, you can be swept away by the current in an instant."

Qatar conundrum, meetings underway

There are two other topics on the MotoGP paddock's agenda. The first concerns the Qatar race, which remains in doubt due to geopolitical instability. Bombs and drones are raining down just 500 km away, but for now, the organisers of the motorcycle world championship are inclined to head to Lusail on November 6, 7 and 8. Meetings with the riders are underway, but Marc Marquez would rather not give his opinion, unlike his fellow riders. "You know I talk about everything... but I won't talk about this."

Marquez's retirement

Another hot topic among MotoGP fans is the possibility of Marc Marquez retiring from racing. His Ducati deal could be his last contract, running until the end of 2028. Just a few days ago, in an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com, he admitted that he isn't afraid of that day. "Winning the last world championship changed how I will retire when the time comes. From now on, one more title or one less won't make any difference. When I retire, I'll do so freely, at peace with myself."

He has said this for some time, but there's one major new development: a possible date. "I don't know exactly, but to give you an idea, I'd say there's a 70% chance I'll have retired in three years and a 30% chance I'll still be racing." A lot will depend on his results, physical condition and any setbacks. Even so, there is a sense that he will bring his legendary story with the Borgo Panigale marque to a close at the end of 2028.