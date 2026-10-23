Dall’Igna reveals Ducati’s secret: “But I have one major flaw...”

Gigi Dall'Igna has become one of the key figures behind Ducati 's success, both on the track and in the marketplace. The general manager has championed a philosophy focused on new technical solutions, innovation, and the ability to interpret the regulations (aerodynamics, for example...) to get ahead of the rivals. In an interview on the official MotoGP website, the engineer from Veneto looks back on his career and his approach to work.

Dall'Igna: Ducati's mind and heart

The Borgo Panigale factory has won the last four premier-class world titles and could make it five in a row. Two titles with Pecco Bagnaia, one with Jorge Martin, and now Marc Marquez, who could repeat the feat in 2026. At the helm of this winning project is Gigi Dall'Igna, an engineer envied by every MotoGP manufacturer. It is no coincidence that Honda also tried to lure the Italian strategist away from the men in red... Behind his salt-and-pepper beard, he might seem like a cool and detached person. In reality, he is a man capable of being a true leader, recognized as such by those around him, and wholly devoted to his work and the search for solutions and innovations.

Dall'Igna stands out for his ability to focus on the details and maximize their potential. A genius of engineering and communication, he is exceptionally skilled at steering people toward a shared goal. "I've often heard people talk about geniuses, but I don't consider myself one. I have strong leadership skills, which allow me to make myself understood and guide people through dialogue toward a goal, toward something important. I try to set a course that I believe is the right one".

30 years of experience and continuous innovation

More than 30 years devoted to racing. His passion for technology and mechanical engineering began before he entered the world of motorsport. "As a child, I really enjoyed working with my hands. I'm curious about everything, and as soon as I start tinkering with something, I become fascinated by it. I want to explore it in depth and always try to understand a little more".

The worst thing you can do in life is keep doing the same things. Sooner or later, you'll need to change and do something different. I believe we're more innovative than the others", Gigi Dall'Igna pointed out. It is certainly no coincidence that Ducati reached the milestone of 100 MotoGP wins at the One of the cornerstones of the Ducati Corse project has been its ability to develop new technical solutions, which have gone on to inspire rival manufacturers too. "", Gigi Dall'Igna pointed out. It is certainly no coincidence that Ducati reached the milestone of 100 MotoGP wins at the Japanese GP in Motegi...

Aerodynamics and regulations

Aerodynamics is a clear example of this constantly evolving mindset. "The first wings were developed a long time ago, but eventually everyone abandoned them. When others took another look at them, they probably didn't realize that behind them was a different way of studying and thinking, and that these devices could significantly improve a motorcycle's handling".

The ability to exploit grey areas in the regulations is undoubtedly another essential ingredient in Ducati's philosophy. The general manager believes an in-depth knowledge of the MotoGP regulations is crucial. "Reading the regulations, understanding them and interpreting them is one of my main goals", continued the engineer, who was born in 1966. Building a fast motorcycle is not enough: it is also necessary to understand exactly what is permitted and how to develop solutions that push the limits. "Maximum performance comes from pushing the regulations to their limits. If the displacement limit is 1,000 cubic centimetres, you should always try to get as close to that limit as possible".

One of Dall'Igna's flaws...

In MotoGP, where differences are measured in thousandths of a second, the ability to interpret the rules and turn an idea into performance can be just as important as the riders' talent. The need to keep pushing the limits has led to a historic winning streak. And the hunger to win can become an addiction. "My biggest flaw, without a doubt, is the need to always win and how upset I get when I lose. When I lose, I feel really bad".