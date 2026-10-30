MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Moto2 Sepang: Gonzalez responds to Guevara—the championship leader tops Practice, while his rival finishes fourth

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
gonzalez
Follow us on Google News
Manuel Gonzalez strikes the first blow of the Malaysian weekend in the Moto2 title fight. The World Championship leader topped Friday afternoon’s practice sessions at Sepang with a time of 2'03"737, while Izan Guevara, fresh from three straight wins, finished fourth, more than two tenths back.
It is a significant statement, as in previous weekends it had almost always been the Pramac Yamaha rider who hit the ground running. The stakes make every detail count: Gonzalez arrives in Malaysia with a slim 5.5-point lead over Guevara, who has strung together victories in Austria, Japan and Indonesia. Alonso Lopez and Daniel Holgado placed behind Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact rider Gonzalez, followed by Guevara.

From a morning crash to the top of the timesheets

Gonzalez’s day got off to a difficult start. Guevara set the fastest time in morning FP1 with a 2'04"005, still well off the lap record Holgado set last year at 2'02"858. Gonzalez, meanwhile, crashed—only the third time he has gone down this season—and finished ninth, 0"859 behind his rival.
The picture changed in the afternoon. With rain threatening the 40-minute session, several riders immediately went in search of a fast lap, and Gonzalez set the benchmark in the early stages. At the halfway point, he led Lopez by 0"144 and Guevara by 0"608. The final eight-minute push reshuffled much of the order, but the top two’s times remained unbeaten.

Who makes it into Q2 and who faces Q1

The format rewards the top 14, who advance directly to Saturday’s Q2. The rest go through Q1, where only the four fastest progress, while those eliminated start from 19th place onwards. Behind the leading four, Tony Arbolino, Ivan Ortolá (third in the World Championship), Angel Piqueras, Collin Veijer, Daniel Muñoz, Taiyo Furusato, Senna Agius, Joe Roberts, Mario Aji and Adrian Huertas qualified.
Huertas snatched the final qualifying spot at the last moment, posting the same time as Filip Salač: the Czech rider was left 15th by less than a thousandth of a second. It was a day to forget for David Alonso, who is expected to move up to MotoGP next year, as he managed only 18th. Celestino Vietti and Barry Baltus also face Q1, with Baltus 19th, just 41 thousandths shy of Q2. Deniz Öncü (Marc VDS) fared even worse, crashing after four minutes: his Boscoscuro was retrieved from the gravel, and the Turk finished 26th.
Saturday’s qualifying will show whether Friday’s psychological edge is real: a pole position at Sepang would be the perfect response from Gonzalez to Guevara’s winning streak.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Moto2 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Agius Crashes on the Out Lap, Manuel Gonzalez Takes PoleMoto2 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Agius Crashes on the Out Lap, Manuel Gonzalez Takes Pole
Alex Escrig and Forward, from the dream to a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Guevara and GonzalezAlex Escrig and Forward, from the dream to a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Guevara and Gonzalez
Moto2

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

dakar-rally-raid
Road Racing

Dakar: A Return to Its Roots Amid the Emergency—Where the 2027 Edition Will Be Held

bertelle
Road Racing

Moto3 Sepang: Almansa fastest without a tow, Bertelle into Q2, Quiles makes a mistake and finishes 11th

rueda-moto2
Road Racing

One year after the terrible crash, Rueda returns to Sepang and looks ahead

More news

ZX 1

ZXMOTO heads to EICMA 2026: the Supersport 820RR goes street-legal—and it won’t be coming alone

Dreams
dakar-rally-raid

Dakar: A Return to Its Roots Amid the Emergency—Where the 2027 Edition Will Be Held

Road Racing
Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP Malesia Sepang

Pecco Bagnaia angry at Sepang: “The situation is unacceptable.”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez caduto Jorge Martin MotoGP Sepang Malesia

MotoGP Malaysian GP Pre-Qualifying: Márquez Crashes, Then Takes Charge; Martin Raises Concerns

MotoGP
bertelle

Moto3 Sepang: Almansa fastest without a tow, Bertelle into Q2, Quiles makes a mistake and finishes 11th

Road Racing

Popular articles

monster

Ducati Monster Dark 2027: The original black returns, but the substance remains that of the fifth generation

Dreams
Savatgy ducati

Red Bull Ducati signs Joey Savatgy on multi-year AMA Supermotocross deal

Motocross
Cal Crutchlow

Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP

MotoGP, Xaus has no doubts: “Martin fell into Marquez’s trap”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez recalls Valentino Rossi: “Never against anyone”

MotoGP

Loading