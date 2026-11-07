SportBike: BrCorse means business, bringing in a pair of talented riders to target the World Championship

An Australian, a Swiss rider, a Japanese motorcycle and an all-Italian operation. It may sound amusing, but Team BrCorse has announced its lineup for the 2027 World Sportbike Championship, with official backing from Yamaha Europe.

Alongside returning Australian Carter Thompson on the R7 will be Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler, who has now recovered from the devastating Moto3 crash at Sepang in 2026 that left his life in the balance. It’s a talented duo with its sights set firmly on the top.

Thompson on a roll

Nineteen-year-old Thompson finished third overall in the inaugural World Sportbike Championship season. After a difficult start to the season, the introduction of the 2026-model R7 at Misano marked a major step forward for Team BrCorse: Thompson claimed his first podium of the season in the very first races with the new bike.

In the second half of the year, the Australian rider scored two dominant victories and four more podium finishes, securing the bronze medal in the championship standings.

Noah Dettwiler ready for another world championship challenge

In Andrea Brambilla’s Team BrCorse, Thompson will be joined by Noah Dettwile r. It marks his return to world-level competition following the serious crash he suffered during the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix, which came close to ending his career. The 2027 FIM Sportbike World Championship will get underway at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from 19 to 21 March; a few days earlier, on 15 March, the Portuguese circuit will also host the category’s first official test of the year. Carter Thompson - Team BrCorse

Carter Thompson speaks

"I’m really happy to confirm that I’ll be returning with Yamaha and BrCorse for the 2027 FIM World Sportbike Championship season. We’ve built a lot together over the course of 2026, and finishing third in the inaugural championship gives us a great foundation to build on. I can’t wait to continue this journey with Yamaha and the team, and keep pushing to fight for the title next year. The Yamaha R7 has shown its potential this season, and I believe it has everything it takes to win. I’m excited about the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get back on track in 2027."

Noah Dettwiler’s return

"I’m really happy and excited to join Team BrCorse for the 2027 season. For me, this is a return to full-time racing after a long year devoted to recovery. I’m delighted to have this opportunity and to start working and growing together with the team. I can’t wait to ride the R7 for the first time and for the season to begin."