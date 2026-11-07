Bantam Bobber 350 and Bantam Scrambler 350 to Same heart, two polar-opposite characters. BSA brought the newandto EICMA 2026, two models expanding the Bantam family and expected to reach the market in 2027. The British brand has brought them together under the concept of “Dual Rebellion”: one is a low-slung, single-seat custom, while the other is a scrambler designed to venture off the asphalt.

The launch is part of the revival of the British company, brought back to life thanks to investment from Indian group Mahindra, whose line-up already included the Gold Star, Scrambler 650 and Bantam 350. Both new models share a 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC, but each has been specifically tuned for its respective model.

Bantam Bobber 350, a custom built for solo rides

The Bobber is the more intimate interpretation of the project: a single seat, low profile, pared-back bodywork and a relaxed riding position that evokes classic bobber builds. The figure that stands out is the seat height, set at 742 mm: a measurement that makes the bike easy to handle when stationary and may appeal to riders who want to put both feet firmly on the ground.

The single-cylinder engine produces 28.2 hp and 26.4 Nm of maximum torque, figures that place the Bobber among entry-level custom offerings. The chassis features a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload, while the ABS is dual-channel.

The SP version puts the focus on style

Alongside the standard version, the Bantam Bobber 350 SP also made an appearance in Rho, with SP standing for Special Parts. The finish and some components are different: dark chrome, gold-coloured upside-down forks, 16-inch spoked wheels with a wider front tyre, and a colour TFT display.

Scrambler 350, the adventurous spirit

The other half of “Dual Rebellion” is the Bantam Scrambler 350, which takes its inspiration from the adventure world and is designed to switch between city traffic and rides on dirt tracks and gravel roads. BSA has therefore adapted the same technical platform for two different audiences: those looking for style and those seeking versatility.

Both models are scheduled to go on sale in 2027. Prices have yet to be announced: according to Motosan, pricing for the Spanish market is still under wraps, and it remains to be seen when BSA will reveal its plans for Italy too.