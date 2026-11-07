Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

BSA Doubles the Bantam at EICMA 2026: Single-Seat 350 Bobber and 350 Scrambler Arriving in 2027

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
bobber
Follow us on Google News
Same heart, two polar-opposite characters. BSA brought the new Bantam Bobber 350 and Bantam Scrambler 350 to EICMA 2026, two models expanding the Bantam family and expected to reach the market in 2027. The British brand has brought them together under the concept of “Dual Rebellion”: one is a low-slung, single-seat custom, while the other is a scrambler designed to venture off the asphalt.
The launch is part of the revival of the British company, brought back to life thanks to investment from Indian group Mahindra, whose line-up already included the Gold Star, Scrambler 650 and Bantam 350. Both new models share a 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC, but each has been specifically tuned for its respective model.

Bantam Bobber 350, a custom built for solo rides

The Bobber is the more intimate interpretation of the project: a single seat, low profile, pared-back bodywork and a relaxed riding position that evokes classic bobber builds. The figure that stands out is the seat height, set at 742 mm: a measurement that makes the bike easy to handle when stationary and may appeal to riders who want to put both feet firmly on the ground.
The single-cylinder engine produces 28.2 hp and 26.4 Nm of maximum torque, figures that place the Bobber among entry-level custom offerings. The chassis features a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload, while the ABS is dual-channel.

The SP version puts the focus on style

Alongside the standard version, the Bantam Bobber 350 SP also made an appearance in Rho, with SP standing for Special Parts. The finish and some components are different: dark chrome, gold-coloured upside-down forks, 16-inch spoked wheels with a wider front tyre, and a colour TFT display.

Scrambler 350, the adventurous spirit

The other half of “Dual Rebellion” is the Bantam Scrambler 350, which takes its inspiration from the adventure world and is designed to switch between city traffic and rides on dirt tracks and gravel roads. BSA has therefore adapted the same technical platform for two different audiences: those looking for style and those seeking versatility.
Both models are scheduled to go on sale in 2027. Prices have yet to be announced: according to Motosan, pricing for the Spanish market is still under wraps, and it remains to be seen when BSA will reveal its plans for Italy too.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric BrandEnergica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand
The Future Is Electric: Meet Vespa’s Revolutionary Lineup—Prices, Performance and What’s NewThe Future Is Electric: Meet Vespa’s Revolutionary Lineup—Prices, Performance and What’s New
Eicma

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

eicma-2026
Dreams

Anti-theft systems, motors and brakes: EasyBlock and Astemo’s “mini” innovations at EICMA 2026

Moto-Morini-X-Cape-1200-anniversary
Dreams

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Anniversary: EICMA preview of the special 90th-anniversary model

energica-eicma-2026
Dreams

Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand

More news

eicma-2026

Anti-theft systems, motors and brakes: EasyBlock and Astemo’s “mini” innovations at EICMA 2026

Dreams
Gonzalez

Moto2 Qatar: Escrig takes his first pole, but González is smiling; Guevara slips to the third row

Road Racing
thompson

SportBike: BrCorse means business, bringing in a pair of talented riders to target the World Championship

Road Racing
Moto-Morini-X-Cape-1200-anniversary

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Anniversary: EICMA preview of the special 90th-anniversary model

Dreams
quiles

Moto3 Qatar: Quiles takes pole despite two crashes; the final duel with Almansa never materializes

Road Racing

Popular articles

marquez-ducati-catena-qatar

“Thank goodness it happened today”: a brief scare for Marquez, Q2 secured and an eye on the rivals

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Qatar GP

Pecco Bagnaia Looks Reborn in Qatar: “I Expected This—Here’s Why”

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, from Red Bull to Monster: the opposite choice to Márquez’s

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' laments being 12 km/h slower: cryptic message to Ducati

MotoGP
bertelle-unfit-moto3-qatar

Setback for Bertelle: Qatar GP Already Over—How Is the Moto3 Rider?

Road Racing

Loading