Marquez’s Biggest Flaw? Chief Engineer Rigamonti Reveals All

After the Australian GP, Marc Marquez reclaimed the top spot in the MotoGP standings for the first time this 2026 season. He is now on his way to winning his second world title with Ducati, with a reliable and highly experienced engineer by his side: his crew chief, Massimo Rigamonti.

Rigamonti’s rise at Ducati

A mechanical engineering graduate, he has been working at Ducati for more than twelve years. Marco Rigamonti is Marc Marquez’s shadow in the garage, his first point of contact when it comes to performance, problems and how the bike feels. The two have been working together since last year, when the Cervera phenomenon joined the factory Ducati team to make history. And at Lusail, he could add another legendary achievement to his and the Italian company’s record. If “MM93” scores 30 more points than his rival Jorge Martin , the MotoGP title celebrations could already begin in Qatar.

But what do we know about Marco Rigamonti? After graduating from university, he started working for a company that made motorcycle brake discs, before moving to Borgo Panigale. "I worked at Ducati for 12 years, had a brief spell at Suzuki, and then returned to Ducati. My first year was in Superbike, where I was lucky enough to work with Max Biaggi, who taught me a lot. I changed riders almost every year: Mamola, Aleix Espargaro, Barbera, six years with Iannone, Zarco, Bastianini and, for the past two years, Marc".

The relationship between Marquez and his crew chief

In an interview with Sky Sport MotoGP, the crew chief talks about his special relationship with Marquez. The result is a portrait of an exceptional talent with an extraordinary personality. "Marc is the easiest person I’ve ever worked with. We’re both honest and speak our minds clearly," Rigamonti explains. "His speed makes everything easier, because when you have performance issues, things get more difficult. With him, though, everything becomes easier."

Marquez’s flaw? "Sometimes he demands too much of himself, even when it’s obvious that there’s a problem with the bike. He should be more selfish; sometimes he should ask a little more of us and a little less of himself." There are also moments when the nine-time world champion gets irritated when things aren’t going the way he wants... "You can tell when he’s angry, because he’s a very honest person, and when things aren’t right, you can see it in his face."