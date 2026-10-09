Rivola-Dall’Igna Face-Off: The Rivalry Heats Up at Mandalika

Mandalika represents a crucial round in the MotoGP title race. In Indonesia, Aprilia can count on the “home advantage,” and mistakes will not be allowed. Ducati can rely on the exceptional Marc Marquez, capable of nullifying technical problems, predictions, and unfavorable tracks. At Thursday’s press conference, the two bosses, Massimo Rivola and Gigi Dall’Igna, found themselves side by side.

Ducati Seeks to Overtake

The Mandalika circuit will be something of an unknown for both manufacturers, so there will certainly be no shortage of excitement. Moreover, the gap of just two points between Jorge Martín and Marc Marquez makes the Asian round crucial for the MotoGP world title. “I believe every championship is different,” began Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna. “And this is probably the most difficult of them all, because the competition with our rivals is extremely tight. We have won several races in recent Grands Prix. In any case, our rivals are incredibly fast, and winning the title will not be easy.”

Marquez’s Comeback

Until the Mugello race, a victory for the Noale manufacturer had seemed almost certain. Marc Marquez was more than one hundred points behind in the standings, but after undergoing surgery on his foot and shoulder last May, he made a brilliant comeback and erased the gap. “It was difficult to imagine that we could win the title. In any case, this is our job. We have to believe it is possible. We have to encourage everyone to believe in it. Marc, I think, is the best at this. He pushed us tremendously and believed he could win the title. And here we are.”

The battle for the MotoGP World Championship is between Marc Marquez and former Ducati rider Jorge Martin, the 2024 world champion with Ducati’s Pramac team. Dall’Igna worked with Martin and Bezzecchi until recently... “The truth is that I have many friends at Aprilia. If someone has to beat us, I think it is better if friends are the ones to do it.”

Aprilia Takes on King Marquez

Aprilia arrives at the Indonesian GP with two riders involved in the fight for the MotoGP World Championship. For Massimo Rivola, making it this far is already a reward for the work carried out in Noale. The brand has grown steadily in the premier class and now has a great opportunity: to beat the rivals who have dominated the last four seasons. “From the very beginning, we said that the championship would go to whoever made the fewest mistakes,” Rivola said.

This year we have managed to beat him several times, but we do not know whether we will manage to do so again,” admitted the Italian manager. Aprilia has two riders who can still win the championship, giving the team more options in the final races. But it could also become a problem if But in the opposite corner of the ring stands a talent named Marc Marquez, a rider who needs no introduction. “,” admitted the Italian manager. Aprilia has two riders who can still win the championship, giving the team more options in the final races. But it could also become a problem if the standings begin to show one of them with a clear advantage.

Aprilia’s Two-Pronged Attack

For now, the numbers allow both riders to continue dreaming of the World Championship, even though “Martinator” has 49 more points than “Bez.” If one of the two riders were mathematically eliminated from the MotoGP title fight, it would then make sense to help their teammate. This is a possibility Rivola is openly considering.

For now, however, Aprilia has two cards to play and intends to use both of them. This could prove decisive in such a tight battle, where a crash, a scoreless result, or a poor race can change the standings in an instant. “Winning the World Championship would be a deserved reward for the work carried out by everyone, in every role within the company, which deserves this title at every level.”