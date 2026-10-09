Gottfried Neumeister explained how he persuaded new controlling shareholder Bajaj to believe in racing, while admitting that its confidence is not unlimited. Just imagine the strategic importance of KTM ’s future in MotoGP depends on results, and Mattighofen’s top executive is not hiding that fact. In an interview with Speedweek, CEOexplained how he persuaded new controlling shareholder Bajaj to believe in racing, while admitting that its confidence is not unlimited. Just imagine the strategic importance of Pedro Acosta ’s success at the recent Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

From insolvency to Bajaj control

To understand the context, we need to go back. KTM AG became insolvent at the end of 2024. At the end of May 2025, upon concluding the restructuring proceedings, Bajaj—minority shareholder and production partner—provided the funds to pay the amount agreed with creditors: 30% of the approximately €1.6 billion in original debt. The main portion, €566 million, came in the form of a loan that was subsequently converted into shares.

On October 23, 2025, the Austrian Takeover Commission gave its approval: Bajaj could acquire that shareholding and take control of what was then called Pierer Mobility, the holding company of KTM AG. At the end of September, Bajaj CFO Dinesh Thapar attended a MotoGP event in Spielberg for the first time, to see for himself how important racing is to the brand and its sales.

Trips to India to save MotoGP

According to Neumeister, persuading the Indian giant was not easy. "At first, there was little understanding of motorsport. They come from the commuter-bike world, where sales are driven by price, and different features matter there than they do to us. It took several trips to India on my part to convince them. We could not have confirmed our commitment to MotoGP for the next five years without their support."

The Austrian executive also dismisses rumors that production could be relocated: "We have approval from the top to set up an independent team, so Bajaj has not taken over management. There were also rumors that production would be moved to India, but there is a clear commitment to Austria. We have more than 440 engineers designing top-of-the-range products and setting the standards."

There were also moments of loneliness: "For the first 18 months, I was practically alone because I couldn’t make the job attractive to anyone. They told me: 'Gottfried, you’re a nice guy, but put the insolvency behind you before I leave my job'".

Patience has its limits

The situation is more stable today, but the pressure remains: "We are now well positioned. Bajaj is happy to have the overall vision, while we take care of the show. But naturally, everything depends on delivering results. I don’t know how long the rope is if results and progress don’t come."

Neumeister knows that questions about the purpose of racing will always return: "You can always ask why racing is necessary and why we spend so much money when 500 people are being laid off. Then you have to demonstrate with data how racing has a positive effect on sales. 'Winning on Sunday, selling on Monday' works for our company. My CFO will hate me for this phrase, but racing requires a certain degree of generosity." The message is clear: in MotoGP, KTM must prove on the track—and in the numbers—that it deserves the investment.