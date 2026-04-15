MXGP Spectacle in Trentino: big-name showdown, Italy on the charge, and the weekend schedule

The Motocross World Championship on stage in Trentino—who will emerge? Introduction, key players, and the weekend schedule.

No time to stop: the Motocross World Championship’s brief “tour of Italy” has left Sardinia and arrived in Trentino, where the fifth event of 2026 will take place. The “Il Ciclamino” crossodrome is ready to welcome the world’s knobby-tire specialists—now we’ll see who rises to the top. Lucas Coenen comes in as the MXGP leader, while in MX2 the benchmark is the reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder. There’s also hope our home riders will be a bit more prominent than they were in Riola Sardo... Below are the entry lists and the weekend schedule, live in full on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required), while any Rai Sport and Rai Play live broadcasts will be confirmed in the coming days.

MXGP

The KTM arrow has hit the front and doesn’t look keen to let go. Lucas Coenen is fresh off a stunning Sardinian double that allowed him to add a few more points over his pursuers, Jeffrey Herlings first and foremost—he took pole but then finished second overall. Watch out as well for Kay De Wolf, a rookie on the rise, not to mention champion Romain Febvre (not brilliant so far), fellow standout rookie Tom Vialle, the Yamahas... As for the home riders—our flag bearers—Alberto Forato comes in off his best result of the year; we’ll see how Andrea Bonacorsi fares (understandably struggling on his return to the demanding “Le Dune” circuit), along with Andrea Adamo, Mattia Guadagnini, and the wild cards such as former world contenders Nicholas Lapucci and Ivo Monticelli, among others. Here are all the names.

MX2

Sacha Coenen is the king of pole positions (4 out of four qualifying races), but there’s still something to fine-tune for Sunday’s motos. Proof is in the more than 20-point gap to the 2025 world champion Simon Laengenfelder, who comes into the Trentino round as the undisputed points leader. We’ll see if he confirms that this weekend, bearing in mind the competition will be fierce. Coenen above all, but Triumph is also eager to bounce back, and don’t forget Liam Everts, who just claimed his second podium of the season a few days ago in Riola Sardo. For Team Italy, eyes are especially on Valerio Lata and Ferruccio Zanchi (staying in MX2—no early promotion despite the announcement), and there will be various special entries from local youngsters here as well. Here are all the protagonists.

Trentino GP schedule

Saturday, April 15

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:20 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, April 16

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2