MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MXGP Spectacle in Trentino: big-name showdown, Italy on the charge, and the weekend schedule

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 20:15
motocross-trentino-orari-2026
The Motocross World Championship on stage in Trentino—who will emerge? Introduction, key players, and the weekend schedule.
No time to stop: the Motocross World Championship’s brief “tour of Italy” has left Sardinia and arrived in Trentino, where the fifth event of 2026 will take place. The “Il Ciclamino” crossodrome is ready to welcome the world’s knobby-tire specialists—now we’ll see who rises to the top. Lucas Coenen comes in as the MXGP leader, while in MX2 the benchmark is the reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder. There’s also hope our home riders will be a bit more prominent than they were in Riola Sardo... Below are the entry lists and the weekend schedule, live in full on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required), while any Rai Sport and Rai Play live broadcasts will be confirmed in the coming days.

MXGP

The KTM arrow has hit the front and doesn’t look keen to let go. Lucas Coenen is fresh off a stunning Sardinian double that allowed him to add a few more points over his pursuers, Jeffrey Herlings first and foremost—he took pole but then finished second overall. Watch out as well for Kay De Wolf, a rookie on the rise, not to mention champion Romain Febvre (not brilliant so far), fellow standout rookie Tom Vialle, the Yamahas... As for the home riders—our flag bearers—Alberto Forato comes in off his best result of the year; we’ll see how Andrea Bonacorsi fares (understandably struggling on his return to the demanding “Le Dune” circuit), along with Andrea Adamo, Mattia Guadagnini, and the wild cards such as former world contenders Nicholas Lapucci and Ivo Monticelli, among others. Here are all the names.
MXGP entry list image

MX2

Sacha Coenen is the king of pole positions (4 out of four qualifying races), but there’s still something to fine-tune for Sunday’s motos. Proof is in the more than 20-point gap to the 2025 world champion Simon Laengenfelder, who comes into the Trentino round as the undisputed points leader. We’ll see if he confirms that this weekend, bearing in mind the competition will be fierce. Coenen above all, but Triumph is also eager to bounce back, and don’t forget Liam Everts, who just claimed his second podium of the season a few days ago in Riola Sardo. For Team Italy, eyes are especially on Valerio Lata and Ferruccio Zanchi (staying in MX2—no early promotion despite the announcement), and there will be various special entries from local youngsters here as well. Here are all the protagonists.
MX2 entry list image

Trentino GP schedule

Saturday, April 15
16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race
17:20 MXGP Qualifying Race
Sunday, April 16
13:15 MX2 Race 1
14:15 MXGP Race 1
16:10 MX2 Race 2
17:10 MXGP Race 2

Read also

The Kay De Wolf Show: another youngster is rocketing through the ranks in MXGPThe Kay De Wolf Show: another youngster is rocketing through the ranks in MXGP
Laengenfelder conquers Sardinia too: MX2 double win and lead secured, KTM celebratesLaengenfelder conquers Sardinia too: MX2 double win and lead secured, KTM celebrates
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

forato-fantic-mxgp-sardegna
Motocross

Grit and growth: Alberto Forato 6th in Sardinia, Fantic increasingly competitive in MXGP

15 April 2026
De_Wolf_MXGP_Sardegna_2026
Motocross

The Kay De Wolf Show: another youngster is rocketing through the ranks in MXGP

13 April 2026
Laengenfelder_MX2_Sardegna_KTM_2026_MXGP (1)
Motocross

Laengenfelder conquers Sardinia too: MX2 double win and lead secured, KTM celebrates

13 April 2026

More news

Monaco

When Motorcycles Raced in the Principality of Monaco, Amid Glamour and Tragedy

Stories
bimota

Motul backs Bimota; sponsors welcome the Liberty Media shift

Paolo Gozzi Column
motogp-patto-concordia-astensione

Controversy and déjà vu: MotoGP without an agreement and the ghosts of the 1957 “Abstention Pact.”

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati GP26 under fire: Bagnaia risks a very bitter farewell

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Two sides to Bezzecchi: the MotoGP leader has a weak spot

MotoGP

Popular articles

Iker Lecuona Aruba Ducati WorldSBK

SBK, Iker Lecuona furious with KTM in MotoGP: 'I wanted heads to roll'

Superbike
Massimo Rivola

Aprilia’s low blow to Ducati: after Bagnaia, another rider in their sights

MotoGP
Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura and the Power of Choices: Here's Why He Believes in Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGP
Pablo Nieto

VR46 under pressure: Aprilia stuns Ducati, Jerez is the acid test

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati GP26 under fire: Bagnaia risks a very bitter farewell

MotoGP

Loading