Motul backs Bimota; sponsors welcome the Liberty Media shift

Motul, a global leader in lubricants, embraces the Bimota project in Superbike and reaffirms its role as a preferred partner of the two flagship World Championships in motorcycling. An ideal position to offer us insights into the strategic vision of our sport in this era marked by the arrival of the new promoter, Liberty Media.

Motul has had a very close relationship with Kawasaki for years, with strong implications in sporting activities and, above all, in commercial ones. The Japanese company is a valuable platform for the penetration of Motul products in the world’s most strategic markets. With the acquisition of Bimota, Kawasaki is focusing on developing a premium brand: so far we’re talking about a niche, albeit a prestigious one, with the goal of elevating its positioning even further. A strategy that goes hand in hand with that of the supplier-sponsor.

Where there is Kawasaki, there is also Motul," explains Fabrizio D'Ottavi, head of sponsorships and communications for the French group. "This new relationship strengthens our bond with Kawasaki: Bimota is a wonderful challenge, both in the market and on the track. We share the vision, the challenge, and the blend of Japanese technology, Italian design ingenuity, and Provec team management capabilities.” explains Fabrizio D'Ottavi, head of sponsorships and communications for the French group.

Motul also sponsors the World Championships: how?

"In MotoGP we have renewed the agreement with the championship for another five years, and we will remain title sponsor of the Motegi and Valencia GPs. The renewal has also extended our presence in the WorldSBK for another 5 years, where in 2026 we will remain title sponsor, while next year we will become a top sponsor without, however, reducing our commitment regarding activations during the race weekends of some selected rounds.”

Compared to the past, is this a step back?

"No, rather a refocusing of our commitment. In MotoGP the financial resources required are increasingly higher, so it was a strategic choice: to be everywhere there is passion, challenge, and engagement, without giving up any of the flagship platforms and always aiming to secure those markets that are key to our business.”

From a sponsor’s perspective, what do you think about rising costs?

"Liberty Media is bringing a new vision, lots of innovations. Under Dorna’s management, the World Championship was in a sort of safety zone: controlled evolutions on one side and a lot of stability on the other. With the Americans, things will change in many respects. For example, their idea is to take GPs out of their natural habitat, organize events in city centers of major metropolises, and involve a different audience. As Motul, we really like this shift.”

And what future do you see for Superbike?

"We hope that with the new management it can regain greater freedom of action, which in recent years has been somewhat constrained by Dorna’s dynamics which, for understandable reasons, pushed more on MotoGP. Superbike needs to strengthen its identity, reclaiming its own space."

What do you imagine will happen?