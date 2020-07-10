43 team iscritti alla 24 Heures Motos Le Mans 2020

L'entry list aggiornata della 24 Heures Motos Le Mans del 29-30 agosto prossimi: 43 team al via con alcune assenze di rilievo del FIM EWC.

Di questi tempi, annoverare 43 team al via della 24 Heures Motos Le Mans è quasi un lusso. L’ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) ha divulgato la nuova entry list provvisoria della 24 ore motociclistica di Le Mans, terzo round del Mondiale Endurance FIM EWC 2019/2020 in programma il 29-30 agosto prossimi. In un evento che si disputerà a porte chiuse, hanno dato l’adesione complessivamente 43 squadre, confermate in seguito alla nuova procedura d’iscrizione conclusasi nella giornata di ieri.

43 TEAM

Accogliere già 40 team sarebbe stato un successo, si diceva nelle scorse settimane. Tutto sommato 43 team è un dato che testimonia la crisi che si sta vivendo in seguito all’emergenza COVID-19, ma dal quale si può ripartire. Di queste squadre 18 sono della top class EWC, 24 della Superstock più 1 Experimental (la Metiss). Dei team iscritti in forma permanente al campionato (35 complessivi) si registrano 6 assenze: JEG Suzuki, Tecmas BMW, MotoTech, Pitlane Endurance, Hertrampf Racing ed il nostro AvioBike. Due di queste squadre dovrebbero tornare in azione già dal Bol d’Or del 19-20 settembre prossimi.

GLI ITALIANI

L’Italia sarà rappresentata da Niccolò Canepa, vincitore dell’edizione 2017 ed oggi capitano di YART Yamaha. Non mancherà Roberto Rolfo, capo-classifica della graduatoria Superstock con Moto Ain Yamaha, così come Christian Gamarino e Kevin Manfredi (Kawasaki Louit Moto), i fratelli Christian e Federico Napoli (Energie Endurance 91 Kawasaki) più Roberto Tamburini riserva del Team R2CL. Regolarmente al via la “nazionale italiana” della specialità rappresentata dal No Limits Motor Team con la Suzuki GSX-R 1000 #44 affidata a Luca Scassa, Luca Vitali e Christopher Kemmer.

ENTRY LIST 24 HEURES MOTOS 2020

1- Webike SRC Kawasaki France TRICKSTAR – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Jeremy Guarnoni/Erwan Nigon/David Checa (EWC)

2- Suzuki Endurance Racing Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Etienne Masson/Gregg Black/Xavier Simeon (EWC)

3- AM Moto Racing Competition – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Clement Stoll/Alex Sarrabayrouse/Dylan Buisson (Superstock)

4- Tati Team Beaujolais Racing – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Alan Techer/Sebastien Suchet/Julien Enjolras (EWC)

5- F.C.C. TSR Honda France – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Josh Hook/Freddy Foray/Mike Di Meglio (EWC)

6- ERC Endurance – Ducati Panigale V4 R – Randy De Puniet/Julien Da Costa/Louis Rossi/Ondrej Jezek (EWC)

7- YART Yamaha – Yamaha YZF R1 – Karel Hanika/Marvin Fritz/Niccolò Canepa (EWC)

8- Team Bolliger Switzerland – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Roman Stamm/Nigel Walraven/Jan Buhn/Jesper Pellijeff (EWC)

14- Maco Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Enzo Boulom/James Ellison/Stefan Hill (EWC)

15- Le Mans 2 Roues – Aprilia RSV4 – Nelson Major/Emmanuel Parisse/Marco Boue/Camille Gree (Superstock)

20- Moto Sport Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Jimmy Ollivier/Anthony Simon/Youenn Le Bras (Superstock)

22- Team 202 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Johan Wang Chang/Amandine Creusot/Florent Parret/Antoine Vaubal (Superstock)

24- BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Anthony Loiseau/Jonathan Hardt/Julien Pilot/Romain Mange (Superstock)

31- British Endurance Racing Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Jonathan Railton/John Blackshaw/James Edwards/Mike Booth (EWC)

33- Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Christian Gamarino/Kevin Manfredi/Luke Hedger (Superstock)

34- JMA Motos Action Bike – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Guillaume Montessuit/Gregory Ortiz/Julien Bonnet (Superstock)

35- TMC 35 – Yamaha YZF R1 – John Ross Billega/Maxime Diard/David Le Bail (Superstock)

36- 3ART Best of Bike – Yamaha YZF R1 – Alex Plancassagne/Mathieu Lagrive/Morgan Berchet (EWC)

37- BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – BMW S1000RR – Kenny Foray/Ilya Mikhalchik/Markus Reiterberger (EWC)

41- RAC 41 – Honda CBR 1000RR – Guillaume Antiga/Wayne Tessels/Gregory Fastre (Superstock)

44- No Limits Motor Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Luca Scassa/Christopher Kemmer/Luca Vitali (Superstock)

45- Metiss – Metiss 1000 – Gabriel Pons/Jonathan Goetschy/Jean Eduard Aubry (Experimental)

53- BERTL K Racing Team – BMW S1000RR – Nico Thoni/Patrick Dangl/Lukas Walchutter/Ville Valtonen (EWC)

55- National Motos – Honda CBR 1000RR – Stephane Egea/Kevin Denis (EWC)

56- GERT56 by GS Yuasa – BMW S1000RR – Stefan Kerschbaumber/Lucy Glockner/Pepijn Bijsterbosch/Toni Finsterbusch (Superstock)

57- Mana au Competition / Ligue contre le cancer – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Bruno Jouis/Jerome Richard/Margaux Wanham/Camille Lageon (Superstock)

65- Motobox Kremer Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Geoffroy Dehaye/Stefan Strohlein/Benjamin Colliaux (EWC)

66- OG Motorsport by Sarazin – Yamaha YZF R1 – Julien Diguet/Baptiste Guittet (Superstock)

70- Atlantic Racing Team – Honda CBR 1000RR – Samuel Gilles/Jean Francois Wastiaux/Alexandre Colonge (Superstock)

72- Junior Team LMS Suzuki – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Martin Renaudin/Guillaume Raymond/Matthieu Thibault/Leo Meunier (Superstock)

73- Team Space Moto – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Charles Roche/Christophe Brard (Superstock)

77- Wojcik Racing Team – Yamaha YZF R1 – Gino Rea/Axel Maurin/Broc Parkes (EWC)

85- Team Racing 85 – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Corentin Brenon/Julien Gillet/Lilian Madeux/Maxime Huger (Superstock)

87- Team R2CL – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Sheridan Morais/Clinton Seller/James Westmoreland/Roberto Tamburini (EWC)

90- Team LRP Poland – BMW S1000RR – Dominik Vincon/Bartlomiej Lewandowski (EWC)

91- Energie Endurance 91 – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Christian Napoli/Federico Napoli/Martin Choy (Superstock)

93- Exteria KSPCS Team by Empora – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Dominik Juda/Balint Kovacs (Superstock)

96- Moto Ain – Yamaha YZF R1 – Roberto Rolfo/Robin Mulhauser/Hugo Clere (Superstock)

119- Slider Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Charles Diller/Vincent Houssin/Charles Cortot (Superstock)

121- Falcon Racing Rennes Motos – Yamaha YZF R1 – Olivier Louault/David Chevalier/Arnaud Gicquel/Theo Eisen (Superstock)

212- Dunlop Motors Events – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Renaud Beurdeley/Arnaud Dejean/Mickael Bedu/Aurelien Chevalier (Superstock)

333- VRD Igol Pierret Experiences – Yamaha YZF R1 – Florian Alt/Florian Marino/Mathieu Gines/Nico Terol (EWC)

777- Wojcik Racing Team 2 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Marek Szkopek/Adrian Pasek/Artur Weilebski (Superstock)