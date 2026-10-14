Marc Marquez to Martin: “You have to accept a pay cut”

While Aprilia prepares to issue team orders, Ducati can rely only on Marc Marquez to retain the MotoGP world title. The Cervera phenomenon left Mandalika with a better result than expected, at one of the circuits least suited to him. With five races remaining in the 2026 season, the nine-time world champion is looking for a decisive move to take the lead and make a strong push to the finish.

The Mandalika achievement

The Indonesian track has been a real curse for Marc Marquez, but this time he managed to claim a Sprint victory and finish sixth in the race. Once again, he was the top Ducati rider in a race where Aprilia had the podium all to itself. It is already time to take stock: "I'm delighted not to have lost any points to Martín this weekend, and only three to Bezzecchi. If you'd told me that on Thursday, I would have jumped for joy, so we have to be pleased. I knew how to endure the struggle and salvage what I could".

He had never managed to cross the finish line at Mandalika before, so this result came as a godsend. The track on the island of Lombok has many sections where precision is essential. "You can't push the bike too hard", the MotoGP superstar explained. "My strength lies in being able to push the bike a little harder and make more stop-and-go moves".

The battle with Martin

There are five Grands Prix left in the World Championship, though that could drop to four if the Qatar round is cancelled. Marc Marquez would rather not consider that possibility. There are 37 points up for grabs... "I'd rather not give my opinion on that right now, but I'm fully aware that you only live once and there are plenty of races. It doesn't matter—life is life, a race is a race".

To me, Martin is an exceptionally talented rider", explains the reigning premier-class world champion. "Last year was very difficult for him because of all the injuries. When I joined Ducati and had the chance to analyze the data, he was one of the riders who impressed me most, both with his riding style and with what he can do on the bike." Although several riders from the Noale-based manufacturer are in the running for the MotoGP title, the real rival to beat is Jorge Martin. The two riders are separated by just two points in the standings . When Marc moved to Ducati, he was deeply impressed by 'Martinator's' telemetry. "", explains the reigning premier-class world champion. "."

Marquez sees clear similarities between himself and the Aprilia rider. Both rely heavily on braking, although Martin has an especially pronounced lateral hang-off on his bike. Above all, though, #93 was impressed by his fighting spirit. "He doesn't let himself be intimidated. He's a fighter".

Next season

From next MotoGP season, Jorge will be a Yamaha rider. The M1 is currently struggling badly... Much will depend on whether the regulatory overhaul underway can reshuffle the deck. "If he doesn't have the right bike next year, there's nothing he can do, whether his name is Martin, Marquez or Quartararo", the Ducati rider added. "You have to be smart and sometimes selfish. Every now and then, you have to set your pride aside to find the place that suits you best... When I talk about setting pride aside, I mean that sometimes you have to accept a pay cut".