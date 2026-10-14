MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Insinuations About Ducati and Marquez: Tardozzi Responds

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Davide Tardozzi
Follow us on Google News
Ducati has put the Mandalika hurdle behind it and is heading straight for the MotoGP title with Marc Marquez. The reigning champion has maintained his gap to Jorge Martin in the standings and can now leave behind “the worst circuit” on the calendar. Gigi Dall'Igna and Davide Tardozzi can sleep soundly ahead of the next round at Phillip Island...

Marc's “diabolical” plan

Once again, Marc Marquez showed what he could do on the Desmosedici. He put pressure on his direct rival, Jorge Martin, just as he had in qualifying. He disrupted the Aprilia rider's rhythm by tailing him during his second flying lap. Marc watches the lap times and knows who can't afford to miss out on a fast lap during their second attempt. Then he targets them, using their slipstream and throwing them off their game. Jorge tried to slow down to let him through, but Marc refused and stayed right on his tail.

Marquez the “conquistador” on the defensive

Marquez's “brilliance” helped the reigning champion claim a surprising Sprint victory after the Aprilias got in each other's way. Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi collided at Turn 1, before 'Martinator' encountered tyre pressure problems. On Sunday, Aprilia went on to deliver the predicted dominant performance with a historic one-two-three, but Marc limited the damage, taking sixth place and finishing as the top Ducati rider.
Perhaps he could not have hoped for a better result. He gritted his teeth and scored valuable points, even while riding defensively. Gigi Dall'Igna summed up the MotoGP weekend in Mandalika clearly the following day: "We limited the damage through sheer skill and experience, on a track we knew would be difficult, perhaps the worst, and certainly one that favoured our rivals".
Marc Marquez's class once again stood out, reaffirming Borgo Panigale's determination to hold on to its champion. "This Grand Prix showcased all of Marc's brilliance. He was ready when it mattered most and claimed an unexpected first place. He also demonstrated the tactical intelligence to manage critical moments when the bike isn't the strongest in the field, getting the most out of every situation, even the most challenging ones".
Marc Marquez on the Ducati

The evolution of the Ducati Desmosedici

Ducati has overcome a major hurdle in the MotoGP World Championship, and Marc Marquez has impressed once again. Some credit the Desmosedici GP26, supposedly tailored to the Cervera phenomenon. None of his fellow Ducati riders can do the same... Davide Tardozzi dismisses that theory. "It is absolutely not true that Marquez had the bike built to his specifications; that's just paddock talk. Anyone involved in developing the bike knows perfectly well what was done for him and what was done for the others".
In any case, the Ducatis differ from rider to rider, depending on each individual's requests. "Pecco has a different fairing from Marc's, and for a long time he used different aerodynamics on the swingarm from Marquez. Each of the factory riders, including Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, can choose different solutions. We don't build the bike for Marc Marquez; that's not how it works", Ducati team manager concluded.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Boom in Indonesia: Renewal Secured, but Announcement Is DelayedMotoGP Boom in Indonesia: Renewal Secured, but Announcement Is Delayed
Marc Marquez to Martin: “You have to accept a pay cut”Marc Marquez to Martin: “You have to accept a pay cut”
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

agius
MotoGP

Jack Miller crowns Senna Agius: “He’s the next great champion, if they give him time”

bestia1
MotoGP

Enea Bastianini and the KTM that won’t stay still behind the others: “It’s a struggle in a group”

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to Martin: “You have to accept a pay cut”

More news

agius

Jack Miller crowns Senna Agius: “He’s the next great champion, if they give him time”

MotoGP
bestia1

Enea Bastianini and the KTM that won’t stay still behind the others: “It’s a struggle in a group”

MotoGP
lightfoot-otherlab-scooter

The Innovative Lightfoot, the Scooter of the Future? Here's Why It's Making Headlines

Stories
Alvaro Bautista Superbike

“It hurts,” Alvaro Bautista vents: could Jerez be his last dance in SBK?

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez to Martin: “You have to accept a pay cut”

MotoGP

Popular articles

Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
qj2

China Is the New Eldorado: Ten Kate Racing Leaves Yamaha for QJ Motor

Road Racing
yamaha-mx2-motocross-scossone

Yamaha Shake-Up in Motocross? MX2 Exit on the Cards—Here’s Why

Motocross
Valentino Rossi

Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon

MotoGP
Jorge Martin partenza MotoGP Indonesia

Should Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations Say

MotoGP

Loading