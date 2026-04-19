Coenen show at the MXGP of Trentino: family‐affair qualifying, a hard‐charging rookie, and big names in trouble

Lucas and Sacha Coenen reign over Motocross qualifying in Trentino amid plot twists and hard-charging rookies. Report and standings.

Lucas Coenen leads, trailed by the three fierce rookies Tom Vialle, Andrea Adamo, and Kay De Wolf, with no shortage of twists for the class heavyweights. In MX2, however, there remains only one king: Sacha Coenen is unstoppable in the qualifying races, five pole positions in five rounds—an absolute domination. That’s how Saturday at the “Ciclamino” wraps up, with races set for tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s the recap of today’s qualifying. Saturday at the Trentino GP was marked by KTM’s “terrible twins” . In MXGP,leads, trailed by the three fierce rookies Tom Vialle, Andrea Adamo, and Kay De Wolf, with no shortage of twists for the class heavyweights. In MX2, however, there remains only one king:is unstoppable in the qualifying races, five pole positions in five rounds—an absolute domination. That’s how Saturday at the “Ciclamino” wraps up, with races set for tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s the recap of today’s qualifying.

MX2

A qualifying race with the usual frantic start; one surprise is Janis Reisulis getting caught in a pile-up at the first corner, immediately dropping him out of the leading spots. Up front, Coenen stands out ahead of Laengenfelder, Farres, Everts, Lata, Karlis Reisulis, and the rest. It’s a battle in the opening laps, until the king of pole positions carves out a solid gap and flies away. Sacha Coenen stays true to form: 5 poles in 5 rounds, with a huge scare on lap 7—an episode that, however, doesn’t cause him much trouble as he presses on relentlessly to the checkered flag. Another twist further back is a mid-race crash for McLellan while battling Everts, sending him way down the order. For the “podium,” it comes down to a final head-to-head between Guillem Farres and Simon Laengenfelder, with the Triumph rider managing to hold off the aggressive reigning and points leader. Best Italian is Valerio Lata, 5th but unfortunately dropped back after a strong opening half.

MXGP

The start of the Qualifying Race in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship is no less frantic and hard-fought than the 250. Lucas Coenen emerges ahead of Vialle, Adamo, and a super Pancar in the top spots! He, however, will later crash, complicating his race, while Febvre, Herlings, Gajser, De Wolf, Lapucci, Forato arrive on the scene... It’s a fierce MXGP fight at the “Ciclamino,” with more crashes, including one for Herlings, while the reigning champion has to pull out after three laps due to a problem... Forato also runs into trouble with an issue on his Fantic, a pity as he was on the cusp of the top 5. Up front, it’s no contest: Lucas Coenen follows his brother’s example and turns qualifying day into a family affair. After Sacha’s win, here comes the #5 for a double brotherly celebration. Behind him is a superb trio of rookies, with Tom Vialle 2nd ahead of Andrea Adamo and Kay De Wolf.