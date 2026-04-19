MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

2026 Le Mans 24 Hours: YART Yamaha vs BMW Motorrad for the win

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Sunday, 19 April 2026 at 08:42
380588YART-YAMAHA-_result
Wide-open fight between YART Yamaha and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: at the 24 Heures Motos Le Mans everything is still up for grabs.
As the 49th edition of the 24 Heures Motos, the opening act of the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship 2026, heats up, everything is still in play for the win. In a blistering showdown at the Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans, the reigning World Champions YART Yamaha and the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are battling for the lead, with F.C.C. TSR Honda also in the mix in third place.

DUEL AT THE 24H LE MANS

With the #1 proudly displayed on the R1’s fairing, YART Yamaha leads the contest ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who headed the opening two hours thanks to a stellar stint by Michael van der Mark. After a less-than-memorable start, the title-winning trio of Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz, and Leandro Mercado managed to seize the lead and are aiming to repeat last year’s triumph in the Sarthe classic.

MARC VDS/KM99 ENGINE BLOWS

Among the contenders for victory, Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki remains in the hunt (1 lap down), closely shadowed by the #76 BMW of AutoRace Ube Racing Team. Slightly further back is the privateer #4 Honda of Tati Team AVA6 Racing, which was firmly in podium contention until a crash by Hugo Clere. Not part of this group is the #99 Yamaha R1 of ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99, out of the race due to an engine failure right at the entry to the Dunlop curve, with our Alessandro Delbianco attacking for the podium. Just a few hours into the race, the 24 Heures Motos has thus lost one of the teams expected to be protagonists.

THRILLING SUPERSTOCK

There’s a great battle in the Superstock class as well, with RAC41 Honda (led by our Kevin Manfredi) going head-to-head with the BMWs of Tecmas and MRP. As for Italy’s presence in Endurance, Honda No Limits currently sits in sixth place. REVO-M2 Aprilia, prominent in the early stages, lost valuable time due to a series of setbacks. Among the Production bikes, Legacy Competition Yamaha leads, chased in order by Greenteam 42 Kawasaki and Artec #119 Kawasaki.

HOW TO WATCH THE 24H LE MANS

In Italy, Eurosport from the Warner Bros Discovery group is broadcasting the Le Mans motorcycle 24 hours live in various formats. On Eurosport 2 (available to DAZN, TIMVISION and Amazon Prime Video Channels subscribers) several live segments are scheduled (HERE all the info). Alternatively, the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming offer provides full coverage without commercial breaks. Commentary as always by Alessio Piana and Jacopo Zizza.

Read also

China in Motorcycle Endurance: a curious story at the 2026 24 Hours of Le MansChina in Motorcycle Endurance: a curious story at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
A team sponsors a championship: Marc VDS becomes title sponsor of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)A team sponsors a championship: Marc VDS becomes title sponsor of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)
Fim Ewc Endurance

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

oettl
Road Racing

Supersport Assen: Phillip Oettl and Ducati hit the jackpot in Race 2

19 April 2026
sportbike-assen-gara2
Road Racing

Sportbike show at Assen: Vannucci takes an applause-worthy podium, Fleerackers wins by 0.097 seconds

19 April 2026
415473-2026-FIM-Ewc-LeMans-BMW-MOTORRAD-WORLD-ENDURANCE-TEAM-BEL_result_result
Road Racing

Dramatic twist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: BMW Motorrad in pursuit

19 April 2026

More news

oettl

Supersport Assen: Phillip Oettl and Ducati hit the jackpot in Race 2

Road Racing
sportbike-assen-gara2

Sportbike show at Assen: Vannucci takes an applause-worthy podium, Fleerackers wins by 0.097 seconds

Road Racing
start

SBK Assen: Nicolò Bulega's dominance continues, no contest in the Sprint

Superbike
415473-2026-FIM-Ewc-LeMans-BMW-MOTORRAD-WORLD-ENDURANCE-TEAM-BEL_result_result

Dramatic twist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: BMW Motorrad in pursuit

Road Racing
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez lashes out at Ducati: "Marc's injury has nothing to do with it

MotoGP

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing MotoGP

Jorge Martin and Aprilia closer than ever: the evolution of their relationship after the tensions of 2025

MotoGP
Bulega

Assen Practice 2: Nicolò Bulega charging toward MotoGP—untouchable in Superbike

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marquez-Ducati renewal close: he won't be the highest-paid rider

MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro pilota tester Honda HRC MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro under the knife: more than 6 hours of surgery after the Sepang crash

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike WorldSBK

Honda SBK crisis, Jonathan Rea can't work miracles: "We're missing a reference point"

Superbike

Loading