It almost sounds paradoxical to hear a rider of Alessandro Delbianco’s caliber say he only feels like a true professional today. It’s the admission of someone who has realized that speed on track is the natural result of a commitment that should be total, always.

presentation of Yamaha’s 2026 racing season, the Italian At the, the Italian Superbike champion spoke about his all-around role, spanning from the CIV to Endurance and testing, but above all about his new self-awareness. The kind that comes from being appointed a benchmark for Yamaha, which allows him, today, to finally feel like a true professional. It’s not just a matter of victories, but of dedication.

Beyond the track: the 24/7 life of a rider

For many, being a rider means “putting on the helmet and twisting the throttle.” For Delbianco, the real work begins long before climbing on the bike: “Being a rider doesn’t just mean riding a motorcycle; it’s everything else,” Alessandro explains. “Today, thanks to Yamaha, I feel like a professional because I can act like one. I wake up and think only about motorcycles. It’s the preparation at home, the daily training, the ability to play your cards knowing you’ve already given your all before even arriving at the circuit.”

Professionalism, then, according to Delbianco, is achieved when you have the chance to turn your passion into an all-encompassing commitment: “If I’m not at Misano, I’m in Cremona with DMR Racing. I train every day. This is what being a rider means to me.”

The value of the team

relationship with the team. The bond between DMR Racing team shows that talent, without a home that protects and enhances it, struggles to become success. A professional is someone who knows they can’t win alone: “Winning requires many pieces, and feeling at home is the priority,” says the rider. “When facing unforeseen variables, like changing weather or a tough practice session, what makes the difference is blind trust in your team. In our case, it’s a relationship built over five years of work that led to the Italian title and continues to be the foundation for future challenges.” Another fundamental element is the. The bond between Alessandro Delbianco and theshows that talent, without a home that protects and enhances it, struggles to become success. A professional is someone who knows they can’t win alone: “,” says the rider.

Versatility and self-awareness