MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alessandro Delbianco and the fine line between racing and being a professional

Stories
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 08:41
delbianco
It almost sounds paradoxical to hear a rider of Alessandro Delbianco’s caliber say he only feels like a true professional today. It’s the admission of someone who has realized that speed on track is the natural result of a commitment that should be total, always.
At the presentation of Yamaha’s 2026 racing season, the Italian Superbike champion spoke about his all-around role, spanning from the CIV to Endurance and testing, but above all about his new self-awareness. The kind that comes from being appointed a benchmark for Yamaha, which allows him, today, to finally feel like a true professional. It’s not just a matter of victories, but of dedication.

Beyond the track: the 24/7 life of a rider

For many, being a rider means “putting on the helmet and twisting the throttle.” For Delbianco, the real work begins long before climbing on the bike: “Being a rider doesn’t just mean riding a motorcycle; it’s everything else,” Alessandro explains. “Today, thanks to Yamaha, I feel like a professional because I can act like one. I wake up and think only about motorcycles. It’s the preparation at home, the daily training, the ability to play your cards knowing you’ve already given your all before even arriving at the circuit.”
Professionalism, then, according to Delbianco, is achieved when you have the chance to turn your passion into an all-encompassing commitment: “If I’m not at Misano, I’m in Cremona with DMR Racing. I train every day. This is what being a rider means to me.”

The value of the team

Another fundamental element is the relationship with the team. The bond between Alessandro Delbianco and the DMR Racing team shows that talent, without a home that protects and enhances it, struggles to become success. A professional is someone who knows they can’t win alone: “Winning requires many pieces, and feeling at home is the priority,” says the rider. “When facing unforeseen variables, like changing weather or a tough practice session, what makes the difference is blind trust in your team. In our case, it’s a relationship built over five years of work that led to the Italian title and continues to be the foundation for future challenges.”

Versatility and self-awareness

Being a professional today also means being versatile. Delbianco has become a true Yamaha icon precisely because of his ability to step into different roles. An approach similar to that of another great rider, the “master of Endurance” Niccolò Canepa, who, when called onto the stage at the Yamaha LAB in Gerno di Lesmo, praised his colleague: “He was smart; he understood what he was missing and worked on it, becoming the professional he is today. He has the right mindset, in addition to the speed to win.”

Read also

Neander Turbodiesel: the rarest and most revolutionary diesel motorcycle of the 2000sNeander Turbodiesel: the rarest and most revolutionary diesel motorcycle of the 2000s
Croatia Ring: Croatia dreams of a Formula 1 and MotoGP circuitCroatia Ring: Croatia dreams of a Formula 1 and MotoGP circuit
Superbike

byGiuseppe Ferrara

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Il progetto Croatia Ring per Formula1 e MotoGP
Stories

Croatia Ring: Croatia dreams of a Formula 1 and MotoGP circuit

19 March 2026
Neander Turbodiesel
Stories

Neander Turbodiesel: the rarest and most revolutionary diesel motorcycle of the 2000s

19 March 2026
Benzina a San Marino
Stories

Sky-high gasoline prices? San Marino cuts immediately: SMAC discount up to 20 cents per liter

19 March 2026

More news

Vinales Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP Brasile

Bastianini furious, Vinales in crisis: the mood in the KTM Tech3 garage after the Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Marc VDS Racing Team

A team sponsors a championship: Marc VDS becomes title sponsor of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

Road Racing
motogp-austin-orari-2026

Heading to the Austin GP: Marquez confronts his demons—Aprilia still on top? TV and streaming times

MotoGP
Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri, the Superbike revelation raises the bar: "I have a couple of dreams..."

Superbike
MotoGP Brasile Goiania Gran Premio

Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia in crisis again, issues even with the Ducati GP26: his outburst at Goiania

MotoGP
Alex Marquez MotoGP Brasile

Chaos in Brazil, Alex Marquez blasts: "Unacceptable situation"

MotoGP
Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Team Gresini at the center of the MotoGP market: Honda tries to poach them from Ducati

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Brasile

Jorge Martin is reborn and reveals the anti-Marquez alliance: the inside story from the Aprilia garage

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Red alert for Marc Márquez: "We don't have speed"

MotoGP

Loading