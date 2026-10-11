The controversy surrounding the new 2027 MotoGP format has become a question of power. In Mandalika, Carlos Ezpeleta defended the reform by recalling that it originated with the teams, but the statement that carries the greatest weight concerns who is really in charge of the championship: "We have contracts with the teams, not with the riders": unequivocal words.

A message that reopens the debate over the real influence riders have on decisions affecting their safety. The 2027 schedule changes many established habits: two separate qualifying sessions, a specific Sprint grid already from Friday, 22 riders in the timed sessions and the elimination of Sunday morning Warm Up.

The Teams’ Proposal

The proposal came from the teams themselves". The manufacturers wanted to reduce the mileage of the new 850cc MotoGP bikes and preserve their components. With the new schedule, the total time on track drops by 35 minutes. The technical savings, however, have sparked a much more delicate debate about the riders’ working conditions, with Ezpeleta stresses that the transformation did not come from the promoter: "The manufacturers wanted to reduce the mileage of the new 850cc MotoGP bikes and preserve their components. With the new schedule, the total time on track drops by 35 minutes. The technical savings, however, have sparked a much more delicate debate about the riders’ working conditions, with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta among the most critical voices.

Fewer Tyres, Fewer Risks?

Ezpeleta’s response focuses on the tyres: in 2027, the number of tyres available for qualifying will be more limited, and he believes this will curb the temptation to multiply the time attacks. "When you are limited on tyres, you push less, because a mistake means starting from the back".

The official adds that, according to data provided by Michelin, 80% of riders already make two time attacks on Friday afternoon: the reform, therefore, would not necessarily increase that number. It is an argument that remains to be verified, because fewer tyres do not automatically mean fewer risks when 22 bikes are on track simultaneously in qualifying.

The Communication Problem

Ezpeleta also admits to a communication shortcoming: "Some riders probably did not fully understand the tyre limitations and the cap on time attacks". And then: "We need to improve communication and get everyone on the same page".

The admission comes as several riders complain about their lack of involvement. Andrea Dovizioso believes the pursuit of spectacle leaves less room for sporting preparation, Nicolò Bulega fears the additional difficulties facing rookies and Francesco Bagnaia questions the disappearance of the Warm Up. The battle over 2027 has only just begun, and Dorna will have to convince those who actually ride the bikes.