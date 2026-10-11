Jorge Martin reclaims the MotoGP World Championship lead, but he is not getting carried away. With his third-place finish in the Indonesian Grand Prix, the Aprilia rider has moved back to the top of the standings with a two-point advantage over Marc Marquez, exactly the same margin with which he arrived at Mandalika. It was precisely his rival who took center stage in the Spaniard’s analysis: to beat him, speed alone is not enough.

For Martin, this was his third consecutive podium in the main race, a result that makes up for what happened in Saturday’s Sprint, when he missed the chance to finish on the podium and surrendered valuable points to his main rival, who briefly took the lead. Marquez finished sixth in the race, choosing caution: we discussed it in Marc Marquez and sixth place at Mandalika: “It was a dream”—here’s why he chose not to take risks.

Difficult start and front tire

Sunday did not begin as he had hoped. “I didn’t get off to a very good start and had to fight my way back. I wasn’t in the position I would have liked to be in,” explained the Aprilia rider, who then identified front-tire pressure as the main problem affecting his race.

“Probably the tire pressure wasn’t low today, because I was struggling a lot with the front. Little by little, I started overtaking—first Di Giannantonio and then Marquez. I think I did the maximum possible. Raul and Marco had a stronger pace; I knew my goal today was to finish third.”

Could he have done more with a better start? Perhaps against Raul Fernandez, but not against Marco Bezzecchi: “Maybe I could have overtaken Raul, considering his physical condition. Marco, however, had a couple of tenths on me. In the fast sections of the circuit, he and Fernandez were better than me through a couple of corners, and I paid for that difference all weekend.”

The duel with Marquez

Returning to the top has not changed Martin’s approach, as he prefers not to attach too much importance to changes in the standings: “We’re back in the lead, but first place comes and goes. The important thing is to be in the fight. There will be races where I’m stronger and others where Marc is stronger, but I feel stronger all the time. My goal is to reach Valencia still in contention.”

The Spaniard then reflected on what it takes to challenge a rival like Marquez for the title. According to Martin, a champion must have everything: not just speed, but also determination, intelligence, and the ability never to give up. In his view, the Ducati rival makes the difference above all through consistency: “Marc Marquez makes fewer mistakes, and as soon as you make one, he beats you.”

It was a warning directed at himself as well, after a Saturday when a problem cost him dearly. With just two points separating them, every mistake between now and Valencia could carry the weight of a world championship.