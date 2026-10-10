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Alex Marquez Reveals Marc’s Secret: “He’s a Chameleon”

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Alex Marquez
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Alex Marquez’s 2026 MotoGP season has been heavily affected by the crash in Catalunya, where he collided with Pedro Acosta’s bike. The Gresini rider suffered a fractured collarbone and vertebra, in addition to minor injuries.
It could have been worse for the younger of the Cervera brothers, but once he returned to the track, he continued to rack up podium finishes. From next year, he will be a KTM factory rider, which gives him a certain peace of mind for this final part of the World Championship.

The Montmeló crash

Last May, we experienced some terrifying moments at Montmeló, when Alex Marquez found his path cut off by Acosta on the straight, at full speed, ending up in the gravel with his bike reduced to pieces. Recovering was not easy, due to the pain and the long time spent at home. He chose to bring forward his return, racing at Brno despite not being fully fit. The goal was to put that episode behind him, and he succeeded. "The moment I got on the bike, I instantly forgot the crash in Barcelona," he said in an interview with 'AS'.

The return to the track

Two Sprint podiums at Sachsenring and Aragon, followed by second place in the full-length race at Misano. There was no better way to make up for what had happened. "That is what gives you satisfaction, and you tell yourself: 'Okay, I’m suffering, I have this injury, but I’m recovering and it’s worth it'".
Perhaps without that crash, he would be in contention for the World Championship. And then there is the fact that you can even become champion after an injury. Like his brother Marc, who is still in precarious condition after his 2020 injury, the one at Mandalika in 2025 and the latest one at Le Mans. "He is a chameleon," Alex points out. "It is true that the others have faltered, but he has that magic that suddenly explodes over three races".
Alex Marquez

Next stop: KTM

In 2025, he finished the MotoGP season as runner-up, behind his brother Marc. Alex Marquez is no longer labeled merely as "the brother of," and from next year he will finally be a rider for a factory team. Together with Fabio Di Giannantonio, he will form KTM’s attacking duo, representing a brand that has managed to recover brilliantly after a financial storm that would have brought many others down. "Next year will be crucial, and from the first to the fifth race, the bike could be completely different. So, being part of an official team was very important - the Cervera rider concluded -. When I saw how convinced and enthusiastic they were... well, that was when the scales tipped in their favor, and everything happened quickly".
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Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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