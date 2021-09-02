42 Team iscritti al Bol d’Or 2021 del FIM EWC

Il 18-19 settembre prossimi a Le Castellet ritorna il Bol d'Or: l'84^ edizione della grande classica del motociclismo d'oltralpe con 42 squadre al via.

Bentornato, Bol d’Or! Dopo la cancellazione forzata del 2020 per l’emergenza COVID-19, il 18-19 settembre prossimi al Circuit Paul Ricard di Le Castellet andrà in scena l’84^ edizione della grande classica del motociclismo d’oltralpe. Seconda 24 ore del calendario 2021 del Mondiale Endurance FIM EWC, il Bol d’Or accoglierà complessivamente 42 squadre al via, con tanta Italia ai nastri di partenza.

SFIDA MONDIALE

Nella prima entry list provvisoria divulgata, non mancano chiaramente i top team del Mondiale Endurance. Kawasaki SRC difenderà la leadership di campionato con la (vecchia) ZX-10RR affidata a Jeremy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon e David Checa, a confronto con i soliti noti. Yoshimura SERT Suzuki, in trionfo a Le Mans, punterà a conservare il trofeo dopo il successo del 2019, anche se in questa circostanza con una rivoluzione interna e la GSX-R 1000 #1 condotta da Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black e Xavier Simeon.

TOP TEAM EWC

Al top nei Pré-Test ufficiali, lo squadrone BMW Motorrad World Endurance con la M 1000 RR #37 andrà a caccia del primo successo nel FIM EWC, affidandosi sempre a Markus Reiterberger, Xavi Forés, Ilya Mikhalchik più Kenny Foray. C’è poi YART Yamaha, capitanata dal nostro Niccolò Canepa, che ha un conto in sospeso con il Bol d’Or dopo quanto vissuto nella rocambolesca edizione 2019. Tra i pretendenti alla vittoria, non manca F.C.C. TSR Honda, reduce dal trionfo alla 12 ore di Estoril.

ENTRY LIST DEL BOL D’OR 2021

1- Yoshimura SERT Motul – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Gregg Black/Xavier Simeon/Sylvain Guintoli (EWC)

4- Tati Team Beringer Racing – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Alan Techer/Sebastien Suchet/Morgan Berchet (EWC)

5- F.C.C. TSR Honda France – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Josh Hook/Mike Di Meglio/Yuki Takahashi (EWC)

6- ERC Endurance Ducati – Ducati Panigale V4 R – Mathieu Gines/Louis Rossi/Etienne Masson/Ondrej Jezek (EWC)

7- YART Yamaha – Yamaha YZF R1 – Niccolò Canepa/Marvin Fritz/Karel Hanika (EWC)

8- Team Bolliger Switzerland – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Nigel Walraven/Jan Buhn/Jesper Pellijeff/Nico Thoni (EWC)

9- Tecmas BMW – BMW M 1000 RR – David Perret/Camille Hedelin/Maxime Bonnot (EWC)

11- Webike SRC Kawasaki France TRICK STAR – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Jeremy Guarnoni/Erwan Nigon/David Checa (EWC)

14- Maco Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Gregory Leblanc/Marc Moser/Tomas Svitok (EWC)

18- Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore – Yamaha YZF R1 – Axel Maurin/Hugo Clere/Bastien Mackels/Johan Nigon (Superstock)

22- Team 202 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Florent Parret/Florian Joubert/Amandine Creusot (Superstock)

23- Team Univers Racing/AC Racing – BMW S 1000 RR – Leo Meunier/Clement Stoll/Lucas Meunier (Superstock)

24- BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Anthony Loiseau/Jonathan Hardt/Julien Pilot/Romain Mange (Superstock)

27- TRT27 Bazar 2 La Becane – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Cyril Eruam/Hugo Girardet/Regis Stolz (Superstock)

31- British Endurance Racing Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Jonathan Railton/Joe Akroyd/Kurt Wigley/Matthew Wigley (Superstock)

33- Team 33 Louit April Moto – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Christian Gamarino/David Sanchis/Luca Vitali (Superstock)

34- JMA Motos Action Bike – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Maxime Cudeville/Dylan Mille/Julien Bonnet/Cyril Carrillo (Superstock)

36- 3ART Best of Bike – Yamaha YZF R1 – Nicolas Escudier/Matthieu Lagrive/Enzo De La Vega (Superstock)

37- BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – BMW M 1000 RR – Markus Reiterberger/Xavi Forés/Ilya Mikhalchik/Kenny Foray (EWC)

41- RAC41 Chromeburner – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Chris Leesch/Gregory Fastre/Wayne Tessels (Superstock)

44- No Limits Motor Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Kevin Calia/Luca Scassa/Alexis Masbou (Superstock)

45- Metiss JBB – Metiss MS19 – Mathieu Charpin/Kevin Trueb/Rodi Pak/Alexandre Santo Domingues (Experimental)

55- National Motos – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Stephane Egea/Guillaume Antiga/Enzo Boulom (Superstock)

65- Motobox Kremer Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Geoffroy Dehaye/Benjamin Colliaux (EWC)

66- OG Motorsport by Sarazin – Yamaha YZF R1 – Alex Plancassagne/Stefan Hill/Cocoro Atsumi (Superstock)

72- Junior Team LMS Suzuki – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Martin Renaudin/Guillaume Raymond/Valentin Suchet (Superstock)

73- Team Space Moto – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Christophe Brard/Olivier Louault/Charles Roche (Superstock)

77- Wojcik Racing Team – Yamaha YZF R1 – Gino Rea/Sheridan Morais/Dan Linfoot (EWC)

86- Pitlane Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Maxim Pelizzotti/Gabriel Pons/Adrian Parassol/Joseph Foray (Superstock)

90- Team LRP Poland – BMW S 1000 RR – Bartlomiej Lewandowski/Dominic Vincon/Kamil Krzemien (EWC)

91- Energie Endurance 91 – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Christian Napoli/Martin Choy/Noel Roussange (Superstock)

94- Team LH Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Benjamin Fontanelle/Maxime Gucciardi/Alan Agogue (Superstock)

96- Moto Ain – Yamaha YZF R1 – Randy De Puniet/Robin Mulhauser/Roberto Rolfo (EWC)

97- ADSS 97 – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Chris Platt/James Edwards/John Blackshaw/Craig Watson (Superstock)

98- EMRT Endurance Monaco Racing Team – Yamaha YZF R1 – Renald Castillon Gioanni/Bruno Weber/Philippe Vallauri/Florent Lancien (EWC)

101- AvioBike – Yamaha YZF R1 – Andrea Boscoscuro/Federico Napoli/Eddy Dupuy (Superstock)

119- Slider Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Charles Cortot/Clement Marmont/Dylan Buisson/Charles Diller (Superstock)

121- Falcon Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – David Chevalier/Theo Eisen/Loic Millet/Hugo Robert (Superstock)

156- Team Players – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Axel Aynie/Arnaud De Kimpe/Francois Lucas (Superstock)

212- Dunlop Motors Events – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Mickael Bedu/Alexis Brimaud/Sebastien Picot/Dimitri Gonneaud (Superstock)

333- VRD Igol Experiences – Yamaha YZF R1 – Florian Alt/Florian Marino/Nico Terol/James Westmoreland (EWC)

777- Wojcik Racing Team 2 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Adrian Pasek/Marek Szkopek/Artur Wielebski (Superstock)