A decidedly demanding weekend for the 2026 SBK runner-up: the conditions at the Malaysian GP proved a tough test. Even so, racing in the premier class is useful to him.

The race at Sepang took a lot out of Iker Lecuona . The Spanish rider left Malaysia drained after almost five consecutive weeks of on-track commitments in Superbike and MotoGP. The BK8 Gresini team called him up to replace the injured Fermin Aldeguer, and he did his best in difficult conditions. In the end, he scored a point by finishing fifteenth in Sunday's main race. In Saturday's sprint, however, he was among those who returned to the pits to change bikes as soon as the first raindrops fell—a gamble that did not pay off.

The toughest circuit in the world

The heat and humidity put Lecuona to the test. He already knew exactly what to expect going into the weekend, and had to grit his teeth a little: "It was tough - he told Motosan-, really tough. After almost five weeks without a break, the truth is, I feel tired. I hate the heat, I hate the humidity. Honestly, I don't like that circuit at all".

Lecuona and Sepang: it wasn't love at first sight

The 2026 Superbike World Championship runner-up gave an answer that says it all about how physically demanding the Sepang race was for him: "It's tougher than an entire Superbike weekend. The bike is more manageable in Superbike. For me, this is the toughest race in the world". The fact that he had no chance to rest after the production-based championship ended certainly did not help. He had to fly straight to Australia to race at Phillip Island, and then on to Malaysia.

MotoGP is due to race in Qatar next weekend, and the Valencian is expected to be back on the BK8 Gresini team's Ducati Desmosedici, since Alex Marquez will definitely be absent, while Aldeguer's participation is still in doubt.

MotoGP lessons to take into Superbike

Lecuona: riding in MotoGP is useful with an eye on SBK 2027, too

The exhaustion has not, however, overshadowed a positive technical assessment: "I gave it everything - Lecuona added - and I'm happy because I improved my performance and riding a lot. I learned many new things that, looking ahead, I can also apply in Superbike to the way I manage or ride the bike with Michelin tires, because next year we'll be racing on Michelins".

The Spanish rider noted that Michelin tires will replace Pirelli in the 2027 Superbike World Championship, so the experience he gained in MotoGP at a few Grands Prix in 2026 could help him in the future. The SBK tires will not, of course, be the same as those in the premier class, but Iker believes he could still gain a small advantage.

Alex Marquez out, Aldeguer doubtful: Lecuona in Qatar?

The question of Lusail, where MotoGP is due to race next weekend, remains open. On Sunday, Lecuona still did not know whether he would be going to Qatar: "I don't know - he replied to reporters - let's see what the team says".