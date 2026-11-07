Fear for Bagnaia as red flag comes out: what happened in the Qatar MotoGP Sprint

Pecco Bagnaia was immediately forced out of the MotoGP Sprint in Qatar after an incident caused by Fermin Aldeguer in the opening laps: what happened at Lusail.

Pecco Bagnaia was literally launched into the air and landed heavily on the track after Fermin Aldeguer struck his rear wheel. Aldeguer misjudged his braking at Turn 16 after overtaking Pedro Acosta. The Gresini Racing rider has been handed a double Long Lap penalty for causing the crash. Just two laps into the MotoGP Sprint at the Blamelesswas literally launched into the air and landed heavily on the track after Fermin Aldeguer struck his rear wheel. Aldeguer misjudged his braking at Turn 16 after overtaking Pedro Acosta. The Gresini Racing rider has been handed a double Long Lap penalty for causing the crash. Just two laps into the MotoGP Sprint at the Qatar GP , disaster struck: a terrible moment for Ducati’s Piedmont-born rider, who had been holding an excellent fifth place before the collision... After the first yellow flag came the red flag: everything stopped, the riders returned to the pits, and medical staff immediately attended to the injured Bagnaia. He remained conscious but was carried away on a stretcher. The restart will be over 10 laps from the original starting positions, but above all, everyone is waiting for news about the Italian’s condition, hoping he has suffered no injuries beyond a heavy impact.

It had been Bagnaia’s best GP so far...

It hasn’t been an easy MotoGP season for him, his last in Ducati colors before moving to Aprilia for the revolutionary 2027 World Championship. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a shadow of the Pecco Bagnaia who won two MotoGP titles with Ducati, along with criticism from all sides that we won’t repeat here. This time, however, Bagnaia had made a strong start, featuring near the top of the standings and securing an excellent fifth place in qualifying. His start in the “first Sprint” (with just two laps completed, as mentioned) had been very positive: Bagnaia was running in podium contention and looked likely to make a move later on, but then came the dramatic twist. The Piedmont-born rider is now at the Medical Centre for all the necessary checks. Updates will follow as soon as they are announced.