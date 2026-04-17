Superbike Fuel Flow: Ducati and Bimota penalized from Assen — what changes

Cuts have been announced for Ducati and Bimota starting from this Superbike round at the TT Circuit: here are the new values for the two bikes.

The extraordinary results of Nicolò Bulega and Ducati in general have not come without consequences. Positive if we look at the standings, negative if we read the official FIM statement issued a short while ago.

"Following the latest Concession Checkpoint (Checkpoint 2),” it reads, “the FIM has determined that both Ducati and Bimota have exceeded the MSMA performance threshold defined in Article 2.4.3.2 of the regulations. Consequently, both manufacturers will face a 0.5 kg/h fuel flow penalty for the Assen race."

From the Superbike round at Assen, the Panigale V4 R drops to 44.5 kg/h of fuel flow, having already undergone cuts during the 2025 Superbike season. And it cannot undergo any further reductions, having reached the maximum penalty threshold allowed by the regulations. For the Bimota KB998 Rimini this is the first “penalty,” therefore it drops from 46 to 45.5 kg/h. The BMW M 1000 RR remains at 45 kg/h, the bike that last year was in the hands of Toprak Razgatlioglu and had already been “reined in” by the regulations. The results of the Oliveira–Petrucci duo did not prompt the FIM to impose an additional cut.