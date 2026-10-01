Valentino versus Max recalls the days of the fierce all-Italian duel in MotoGP. A lot of time has passed; Rossi and Biaggi are now former motorcycle racers. But the Doctor still races cars and will soon cross paths with a four-wheeled superstar. Valentino Rossi will be a rival of Max Verstappen: on track, in a real race.

The four-time Formula 1 World Champion has confirmed his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, at the season finale scheduled in Portimão from October 16 to 18. There he will find the Doctor, on the grid with BMW for the WRT team. The announcement came on the sidelines of the Formula 1 weekend in Malaysia. For the Dutchman, it will be his first time in the SRO-organized series and a return to GT3 after the 24 Hours of Nürburgring contested in May.

Same class, same tarmac

Verstappen will drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 fielded by 2 Seas Motorsport under the Verstappen Racing banner. Rossi will be at the wheel of WRT’s BMW, officially supported by the German manufacturer. Both will compete in the Pro category: the showdown will therefore be direct, in the same class.

For Valentino, car racing has become a second career; for Max, it’s a passion to cultivate while still at the peak of Formula 1. His lineup will include Chris Lulham. As for the third driver, according to Speedweek, the seat will go to Ben Barnicoat, fresh off several IMSA successes.

The WEC domino effect

The choice comes down to the calendar. The Portimão finale coincides with the 6 Hours of Barcelona, the penultimate round of the FIA WEC, rescheduled after the endurance championship had to cancel its concluding round in the Middle East due to the war in Iran. Jules Gounon (Alpine) and Dani Juncadella (Genesis Magma Racing), regular drivers for Verstappen’s squad and his teammates at the Nürburgring, will be busy with the Hypercars.

"Well, I know that two of my drivers won’t be part of the lineup, so two others have to step in, and I’m looking forward to it," Verstappen explained. "I love Portimão and I love being in Portugal. We’ll try to have a great weekend."

In Portugal, the Dutchman has already claimed two Formula 1 podiums. At the Nürburgring, meanwhile, he fought for the overall win until midday Sunday, before being stopped by a technical issue.

No Alonso, plenty of commitments

No, no, no, he won’t drive with me! I don’t know what he means by that, but as far as I’m concerned it’s all clear, we know what we want to do." Asked about Fernando Alonso’s remarks, who had hinted at surprises to come, Verstappen shut down any speculation: "."

To make it happen, Max is squeezing Portimão into an already packed calendar: seven consecutive race weekends, from Azerbaijan to Brazil. And he’s looking further ahead: in 2027 he’d like to return to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and race the 24 Hours of Spa. "It’ll be seven busy weeks, but I’m having fun. Let’s see what we can do."