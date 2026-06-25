Farewell KTM and Honda: Moto3 goes Yamaha—revolution begins in 2028

Yamaha will be the sole supplier for the new Moto3 from 2028 to 2033. The official announcement comes on the eve of the Assen weekend: the details.

We will no longer have a duel between KTM and Honda—or rather, it will only last until the end of 2027. Then comes the handover: Yamaha will be the new sole supplier for the Moto3 class from the 2028 season through 2033. It’s not out of the blue; it’s been discussed for a long time (years), but on the Thursday before the start of the Assen GP comes the confirmation, with Carlos Ezpeleta (MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, formerly Dorna) and Paolo Pavesio (Yamaha) holding a special press conference.

Yamaha and the Moto3 project

Accessibility, sporting integrity, technical excellence, and long-term vision: these are the cornerstones of the new project, which aims to ensure that talent remains the decisive factor in rider development while maintaining the highest standards of competition. The bike will be unveiled at a later stage, with Yamaha and MotoGP confirming a progressive communication plan leading up to the bike’s first public appearance in 2027.

At the heart of the project is a new racing prototype developed by Yamaha, based on the proven CP2 production platform and extensively redesigned for Grand Prix competition. The ultimate goal is to achieve a superior power-to-weight ratio compared to current Moto3 bikes, while introducing a standard-sized motorcycle better suited to the physical characteristics and riding style of the next generation of riders.

The program will also support the entire rider development ecosystem through activities beyond the FIM Moto3 World Championship. From 2029 onward, the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, within the MotoJunior paddock, is expected to adopt a slightly less performance-focused version of the bike, while talks are already underway with other regional championships interested in adopting the same platform.

Upcoming key milestones include further project updates, prototype testing activities by the end of the year, and the official unveiling of the bike in 2027. More than just a new machine, the new Yamaha Moto3 represents Yamaha’s and MotoGP’s vision for the next generation of Grand Prix racing and for the riders who will define its future.

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Comments from Ezpeleta and Pavesio

“We’re working with Yamaha to create a global platform for young riders, going beyond simply announcing the bike they’ll ride,” emphasized Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer. “Moto3 has a key role in our future. In sporting terms, it’s often the first professional step in racing for riders who later become global superstars. For fans, it’s an introduction to these future stars and a fantastic part of every Grand Prix weekend. Our structure—with three Grand Prix classes at every event, including Moto2 and Moto3—creates a unique experience for fans. Big action, pure talent, and engineering excellence are all on display from the start of a Grand Prix to the checkered flag. This new era for Moto3 is designed to deliver more of all that and to best position the competition as the entry class to the MotoGP World Championship. It will be a new platform for talent and performance to shine.”

“Moto3 has always represented the starting point of the Grand Prix dream. It’s where future champions learn their craft, where talent first emerges, and where the future of our sport begins,” added Paolo Pavesio, CEO of Yamaha Motor Racing. “From the outset, our goal wasn’t simply to build a motorcycle. Our goal was to create a platform capable of supporting riders, teams, and championships for many years to come—a platform that unites accessibility, engineering efficiency, and pure racing performance. This project brings together the expertise of Yamaha Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Racing, and Yamaha Motor Europe. It’s a truly global Yamaha commitment, reflecting our long-term dedication to motorcycle racing and rider development.”