The future of MotoGP: here's where it will race

Liberty Media ’s imprint on MotoGP will become evident over the next five years and, more specifically, in the shaping of the calendar. New locations, new horizons with expansion plans into emerging markets, while still relying on the guarantees offered by some of the most successful and well-attended events in terms of audience (no worries: Mugello and Misano will remain on the calendar for a long time).

FAREWELL TO BALATON PARK

There will also be an effort to turn the page and make amends for missteps in recent years. See Balaton Park, which will disappear from the 2027 calendar, replaced by MotorLand Aragon, which over the next five years will serve as a kind of wildcard, ready to step in as needed. Besides, a return to Hungary will not happen before 2028: the Hungaroring will need to undergo a series of changes to obtain Grade A homologation, with a dossier currently under review and only examined in recent weeks.

GOIANIA GETS A MAKEOVER

Speaking of homologation, after the disaster last March in Goiania , the venue is set to get a makeover. Resurfacing work has already begun, with an initial inspection scheduled for the end of the month. Not only with MotoGP in mind, but also because this coming December the facility will host the second edition of the FIM Intercontinental Games, held for the first time at the end of 2024 in Jerez de la Frontera.

NEW INSPECTION IN ARGENTINA

Bartholome “Tomé” Alfonso, before inspecting Goiania, will also be in Argentina to verify the quality of the work carried out in Buenos Aires, which will bring Argentina back onto the 2027 world championship calendar. The layout doesn’t promise much, but after the Goiania misstep there’s no room for error.

WAITING FOR ADELAIDE

In November 2027, the series will also head to Adelaide, the first street circuit (that’s how it is, like it or not, and it mirrors the old Formula 1 layout more than expected) of this new era. In the meantime, an inspection will be carried out at The Bend in the coming weeks, primarily with a view to World Superbike from 2028 onward (Phillip Island will open the 2027 season on the weekend of February 19–21).

CHINA ON THE HORIZON?

Among the new circuits that have shown interest to MSEG is China as well. A dossier is under review and more should be known within a month. It should not be Shanghai, but rather a brand-new facility designed specifically for motorcycles with all the necessary requirements.