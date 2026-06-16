After the scare in Catalunya, Alex Marquez flies to Brno: aiming for medical clearance and a return to the track

Final approval is pending, but Alex Marquez is ready to return at Brno after his injury in the MotoGP race in Catalunya.

Alex Marquez is ready to put on suit and helmet again. The scare at the Catalunya GP is behind him, the recovery has progressed smoothly and it really looks like the reigning MotoGP runner-up is ready to get back in action, even though the final verdict will come with the medical check at the circuit. The BK8 Gresini Racing team announced it in a brief note: "After the latest medical checks in Spain, Alex Márquez will fly to the Czech Republic this weekend with the goal of being declared fit to race. Updates coming this Thursday directly from the Brno circuit!" And with this photo.

First green light for the MotoGP runner-up

The premier class of the World Championship gets back the first injured rider from the frightening GP in Catalunya (it will still take a long time for Zarco ). We remember well what happened: the unlucky Acosta was stopped by a sudden issue on his KTM, and Marquez, right behind him, couldn’t do anything to avoid it, triggering a pile-up that made everyone tremble. In the end, however, it turned out well: the Gresini Ducati rider suffered far less serious injuries than feared and is now ready to try returning to action, after two GPs in which he was replaced first by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and then, surprisingly, by Iker Lecuona, Aruba Ducati rider in Superbike. And the latter did quite well too, it’s worth recalling. A grueling schedule was then hypothesized for the Spaniard, fresh from the SBK round at Misano, but it won’t be necessary, since Alex Marquez has received the first green light after the latest checks in Spain.