Double podium in the MotoGP weekend in Brazil, Martin can smile: a return to victory is getting closer.

Third in the sprint, second in the race: Jorge Martin was a major protagonist of this second MotoGP round in Goiânia. He also sits second in the overall standings, 11 points behind Marco Bezzecchi, today’s winner. He’s feeling increasingly at home on the Aprilia RS-GP26, and it’s great to see him riding like in his best years with Pramac’s Ducati. Today’s podium is his first in a long race since joining the Noale team. This weekend will give him even more energy for the rest of the season.

MotoGP Brazil: Martin can smile

There are so many people to thank. Marco is definitely a great teammate; we help each other. In the meetings we don’t hide anything, we know that to beat Marquez we have to help each other, then on track everyone does their own job. For me it’s a matter of time, learning where to improve and finding confidence. I’ll get there for sure." The two-time world champion, interviewed by Sky Sport, emphasized how important the collaboration with Bezzecch i is in aiming to defeat the Marquez-Ducati duo: "."

In 2025 he sometimes had a frantic approach; even when coming back from injuries he was eager to prove himself and took unnecessary risks. That experience helped him mature: "Last year I had the mindset of someone who had won, and I came back thinking I had to keep staying in front, even though I had a different bike and was in a different team. Mentally a lot of things happened outside racing too. I always wanted to prove I was strong, but I’ve dropped that, I don’t want to prove anything to anyone. I’m a two-time world champion; I don’t need to. I’m focusing on myself. In these five months I haven’t skipped a single day of diet, training, or recovery. These results are the consequence. I’ve changed some things to ride the Aprilia, which is completely different from the Ducati. I feel like in 2024: I arrive, I know the bike, I know what it does. I’m starting to gain confidence."

Jorge isn’t thinking about the Championship, for now...

In the very last laps he lost a lot of his advantage over Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Aprilia rider explained what happened: "I ran wide at Turns 9-10, like Marco did yesterday. I went onto the dirty part and so I lost time. The next lap I was very careful when I had to turn left. In those two laps I must have lost a second and a half, I saw Diggia coming and on the last lap I had to push again. Anyway the race was also physical because it was very hot."

Being second in the MotoGP overall standings and full of confidence, it’s natural to imagine he might also be thinking about fighting for the world title: "No, are you crazy?" he replied to Giovanni Zamagni. "I take it day by day. When we get to Qatar or Valencia, we’ll think about it..." It’s too soon to talk about that, but the Martinator is someone to always keep an eye on—he’s a two-time world champion.