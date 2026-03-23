Bezzecchi perfect in Goiânia, an undisputed triumph: he’s now leading the MotoGP championship standings. He also had a thought for Lunadei.

Black Friday, then the comeback: second in qualifying, fourth in the sprint, and finally first in the race. Marco Bezzecchi dominated today in Brazil, and counting the two wins at the end of the 2025 World Championship, he has reached four MotoGP victories in a row. He also took over the lead in the overall standings. Not bad.

MotoGP Brazil 2026: Bezzecchi’s joy

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the rider from Romagna could only be pleased with how he managed to wrap up this weekend in Goiânia: "A beautiful day, a great race, I’m really happy. Given where we were on Friday, I didn’t think I could win. On Saturday we made a nice step, we worked hard in the evening and in this morning’s warm-up I immediately felt good. Valentino Rossi texted me and it pumped me up a bit. He told me I was going well. I believed it, I felt good and it was wonderful."

Bezzecchi also spoke again about the tough first day in Brazil, when he was near the bottom of the timesheets after pre-qualifying: "On Friday, an hour after the session, I told myself we’d done terribly and I didn’t understand why I’d gone so slow. I felt like I wasn’t feeling right, but then by looking carefully at the data we saw I could improve my riding and that we could also set up the bike better. It had been a tough day because of the conditions, but that’s no excuse, it was the same for everyone and we took a real beating".

From a lousy Friday to redemption, the Aprilia rider made up for it with interest: "On Saturday I was really charged up, motivated, and I managed to set a good qualifying. I was very tense, but I knew it would be crucial. In the Sprint I still wasn’t completely sorted, but I knew I could shave something off. I didn’t expect to be this fast on the medium tire, having never run it, but in the end it went well."

Tire choice and a thought for Roberto Lunadei

Bezzecchi seems to feel better with a harder rear tire, while with the soft he doesn’t always have the best feeling: "With the harder tire all the bikes gain stability; it’s smoother and less nervous to ride. With the soft you go faster, but the bike is angrier. Since on Saturday I still wasn’t quite sorted, the various movements created a lot of problems for me. In Thailand I was fine even with the soft, but I messed up in the Sprint. Today the medium worked better and that’s fine."