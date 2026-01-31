Here are Gresini’s 2026 Ducatis: Márquez–Aldeguer, a sensational duo for big dreams

BK8 Gresini Racing lifts the veil on the new 2026 MotoGP season, to be tackled again with Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer.

Alex Marquez (Fermin Aldeguer. A stellar 2025 season, and now the bar is raised again for what will be Gresini’s 30th year in MotoGP. This is the starting point, with the goal of being protagonists once more in a championship that is clearly becoming ever more competitive. Runner-up with already at the center of rumors linking him to Yamaha or KTM ), top independent rider with #73, BK8 Gresini Racing the best independent team and second overall among the teams, and Rookie of the Year with. A stellar 2025 season, and now the bar is raised again for what will be. This is the starting point, with the goal of being protagonists once more in a championship that is clearly becoming ever more competitive.

Nadia Padovani’s squad launches its new premier-class season from Kuala Lumpur, unveiling the new Desmosedicis (GP26 for Marquez, GP25 for Aldeguer) with which their riders are called to shine. Note Aldeguer’s absence, both from the launch and from the upcoming official tests due to injury—and possibly beyond… The hope is to get him back as soon as possible, to reunite the sensational duo that elevated the Faenza team. Here in the meantime is the livery of the new Gresini Ducatis, essentially unchanged, except for silver being replaced by black. A curious note, as Marquez recounted, is that Aldeguer did not do any photoshoot: the person in the image below is a mechanic who put on the rider’s helmet and suit for the occasion.

Ambitions and big dreams

The partnership continues with sponsor BK8 News, which for the second year will also be part of the team’s name, in addition to its prominent presence on the livery. “2025 was a great year, we won a lot. In 2026 we hope to be leading players again!” Nadia Padovani, the first lady of MotoGP (remember, she’s the only female owner of a premier-class team), immediately makes clear the team’s big ambitions with her riders and staff. She also unveiled the #54 Ducati herself, given her rider’s absence. “After a season like that, it will be hard to repeat,” admits Sporting Director Michele Masini (a touch of superstition?). “We’re picking up where we left off, with determination and commitment. Alex will also have the factory package, one more tool to perform well on track.” There’s a thought for Aldeguer too, with the hope of having him back in the box as soon as possible—but only when fully fit.

As for Alex Marquez, it was his breakthrough season, a consolidation that allowed him to focus more calmly on his weaknesses, as he himself underlined. “Focus and the same mindset” is his recipe for 2026. Fermin Aldeguer, absent in person, still sent a greeting via video link from his home in Andorra. “My leg is recovering; I feel better every day,” he commented. There’s no firm date for his return; Aldeguer admits as much and prefers to wait for the medical verdict. “Alex, make sure you work well, eh!” is the #54’s parting joke with a laugh. Gigi Dall’Igna was also present to showcase what is now Ducati’s best satellite team, with Alex Marquez ‘promoted’ to factory-package specification. “Not only Alex, but the whole team deserved this treatment from Ducati after the fantastic work last year,” he stressed. “With a rider like him we can gather a lot of information and keep improving throughout the season.”