SBK, Xavi Vierge puts Honda behind him: with Yamaha it will be a different story

Vierge has no doubt that the move to Yamaha is a step forward compared to his experience with Honda: here’s why.

The first Superbike test of 2026 is getting closer. On Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22, the teams will be on track at the Jerez circuit for the first time in the new year. Also on track will be Xavi Vierge , the new signing for the Pata Maxus Yamaha team. The Spaniard takes the place of Jonathan Rea, now a Honda test rider, and wants to be one of the surprises of the upcoming championship. He wasn’t the first choice of his current team, but he earned an opportunity and intends to make the most of it.

The test at Jerez held last November was promising, the Yamaha garage was pleasantly surprised. There is confidence for the 2026 SBK season, but it will be crucial to make the most of every day on track during pre-season to properly prepare for the moment when it’s time to get serious in the races.

Superbike, Xavi Vierge charging ahead with Yamaha

The Catalan rider is confident in his own ability and in the choice he’s made for his career, since he believes the R1 is a bike better suited to bringing out his talent: "If you’re not perfectly in sync with the bike," he told Speedweek, "you realize it’s not enough. It’s a shame, but the bike’s influence on a rider’s results is constantly increasing. I gave my all with Honda, but it didn’t allow me to show my true potential. I believe I’ll be able to do that more easily on the Yamaha than I have in the past four years, because the bike suits me better and I can exploit my strengths. I’m here to become world champion, that’s my dream. I know I have the potential and the speed to achieve it."

In the four years Vierge spent with the Honda team, Yamaha was stronger, and therefore it’s obvious to say that wearing the blue leathers will allow him to aim for better results in 2026. His teammate is Andrea Locatelli, who has been riding the R1 since 2021 and will start as the benchmark in the garage. But the 28-year-old Spaniard aims to impress and earn a contract extension for 2027. He risked being left off the grid, and now he’s highly motivated to stay there for years to come.