Yamaha between a V4 in 2026 and the 2027 regulations: risk or brilliant move?

A gamble or perfect timing? A double revolution on the horizon for Yamaha : the V4 just before the arrival of the “new MotoGP.”

Yamaha, gearing up for no small challenge already in this 2026 MotoGP season. With the V4, they’re certainly aligning with all the other manufacturers in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, but will data gathered with a 1000 really be useful when switching to an 850? Not to mention all the other changes, like saying goodbye to the various devices that still play a role in a bike’s balance… There’s also the matter of contracts, meaning the need to offer a “winning product” to convince riders to stay, or to come. As with everything, there are pros and cons behind such a choice. Why a total revolution… One year before the big revolution? It’s a logical question when looking at, gearing up for no small challenge already in this 2026 MotoGP season. With the V4, they’re certainly aligning with all the other manufacturers in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, but will data gathered with a 1000 really be useful when switching to an 850? Not to mention all the other changes, like saying goodbye to the various devices that still play a role in a bike’s balance… There’s also the matter of contracts, meaning the need to offer a “winning product” to convince riders to stay, or to come. As with everything, there are pros and cons behind such a choice.

“We’re very raw”

The V4 project is very raw,” admits Massimo Meregalli, one of the pillars managing the racing program. “It’s one thing to hear from the test riders; it’s another when the same technical package goes into the hands of the factory riders: we expect to face unforeseen problems. The first GPs will be an unknown. We hope we don’t run into reliability issues.” Yamaha will start the ’26 World Championship almost blind. “,” admits Massimo Meregalli, one of the pillars managing the racing program. “

Some key points of the 2027 MotoGP World Championship

Several riders have already admitted that “we’ll all be in the same situation,” which translates into a sea of uncertainties from which to restart for what we can call a new MotoGP, heading toward a sea-change. It’s not the first time; history confirms it… But we do already know a few technical points. First and foremost, farewell to the debated holeshot and ride-height devices, the well-known lowering systems that, while introduced to help riders, have too often proven quite fragile, even leading to serious problems in races or multiple retirements, as we’ve reported many times. Displacement will drop from 1000cc to 850cc, the maximum cylinder bore will go from 81 mm to 75 mm, bike weight will drop from the current 157 kg to 153 kg, the number of engines will be reduced from 7 to 6 for an entire season, and let’s not forget far tighter control of aerodynamic development compared to what we’ve seen in recent years, with questionable appendages that, in my opinion (and not only mine), also ruin the bikes’ aesthetics. Some see it as a step backward, but with the goal of removing the “excess” from MotoGP to once again highlight the skills of the riders in the category.

A double epochal change in two years— the right choice?

Farewell to the inline-four, welcome V4. A new challenge for Yamaha , but to be handled with care, given the warnings first and foremost from the test team: just a year of work, a brand-new product, and many unknowns on the horizon. Will we immediately have a more competitive machine, or will it still take time to get back to a faster M1? Fabio Quartararo has already said what he thinks multiple times, and there’s no need to repeat it… The V4 move seems like a choice made for him, to convince him to stay, but it’s fair to question whether, from a technical standpoint, it will prove useful for the 2027 season. We don’t aim to provide answers to the initial question, only to comment on the current situation. Contracts are expiring, hence the need to secure the riders to bet on for the revolution. Tied to this is the very swift switch to a V4 that’s still “very young,” with the goal of offering a more competitive package in line with the others, but at the same time with all the technical problems that may arise—and which we’ve already seen in Augusto Fernandez’s wild cards. The displacement change will be another epochal shift to face just a year after introducing the V4 in racing; the uncertainties are clearly numerous… All we can do is wait and see how Yamaha manages all the aspects of a complex situation that will shape its future.