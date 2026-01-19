Marquez-Acosta-Martin negotiations underway: the first moves in the market

The MotoGP riders’ market for 2027 is officially open. Although the 2026 season hasn’t started yet, negotiations are underway. These aren’t mere assumptions; it’s confirmed by a manager of Albert Valera’s caliber, who looks after the interests of Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta.

Marquez, Bagnaia and Ducati

The first market move could be Marc Marquez ’s renewal with Ducati. Everything revolves around the MotoGP world champion, courted by many but in the hands of Borgo Panigale. The signature now seems certain, with the Emilia-based manufacturer ready to write an eight-figure check plus bonuses. Together, they’re poised to chase the 2026 title as well, then comes the leap into the “unknown” with the regulation changes taking effect the following year.

But if Marquez looks like a fixed point in Ducati’s lineup, Pecco Bagnaia’s renewal seems far less certain; he’ll have to wait for the first races before sitting down with the brand’s top brass. The Piedmont native is being courted by Aprilia and others, but everything remains to be seen. He certainly won’t put pen to paper before the MotoGP tests in Malaysia and Thailand. More likely, we’ll have to wait for the first Grands Prix.

Negotiations already underway

Albert Valera spoke to Speedweek.com’s microphones during the official presentation of the Noale team. "To tell the truth, I’m very excited about what lies ahead. Part of the planning and discussions for 2027 had already begun last year, but now the landscape is completely different." The rule revolution represents a question mark for all riders. They won’t be able to pick what might be the best bike; instead, they’ll have to rely on trust in projects, engineers, managers, and team structures. As well as on the money.

According to Albert Valera, there isn’t a single template for negotiations. "Sometimes we make the first move and contact a manufacturer. Other times they call first when there’s strong interest in a rider… Normally everything happens around the first European races, but this time there will be a lot of activity during testing."

Acosta towards Ducati and Martin...

Among the most sought-after riders is the Spanish talent Pedro Acosta, long courted by Ducati—and vice versa. The Shark of Mazarrón has never hidden his frustration with KTM’s performance and his fondness for the Emilia brand. There have already been contacts with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team, but his goal is the factory squad. Everything hinges on Pecco Bagnaia’s choices...