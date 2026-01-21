MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Jerez test, Day 1: Petrucci on BMW tops the timesheets at 13:30

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 13:32
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Test Jerez
Wet track, but many Superbike riders are lapping today at Jerez: here’s the situation.
The weather forecast wasn’t wrong: it rained in Jerez and that inevitably affected the first of the two SBK test days at the Andalusian circuit. For about 40 minutes there was no action on track, then gradually the riders started heading out despite the wet asphalt. A condition that has often brought out the best in Danilo Petrucci, the new BMW rider and leader of the timesheets at 1:30 pm. With a 1'52"976 he leads by over 1"2 from Yari Montella’s Ducati Panigale V4 R (Barni Spark Racing Team). In third place is Miguel Oliveira with the other M 1000 RR of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team.

Superbike Test Jerez 2026: Nicolò Bulega has not yet taken to the Ducati

In the top 5 we also find Stefano Manzi with the GYTR GRT Yamaha team’s R1 and Iker Lecuona with the Aruba.it Ducati team’s Panigale V4 R. Nicolò Bulega has not gone out yet; he’s waiting for track conditions to improve. We’ll see if the 2024 and 2025 Superbike vice world champion will ride at Jerez this afternoon or wait until tomorrow.
Remember that Ducati is racing with a new model in 2026, so development work in pre-season testing is very important. The weather did not play into the needs of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer today in Spain. It should be better tomorrow.
For Bimota, test rider Xavi Fores lapped and then Axel Bassani also went out, while Alex Lowes is expected to do so only on Thursday. At Honda, the first to take action was test rider Tetsuta Nagashima; afterward Jake Dixon also began putting in laps on his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Jonathan Rea, HRC’s new test rider, ran yesterday in good track conditions.
Alvaro Bautista is making his absolute on-track debut with the Barni Spark Racing Team, and the same goes for rookie Alberto Surra of Motocorsa Racing.
Timing leaderboard for the Jerez Superbike SBK Test
Superbike Test Jerez 2026: times and standings at 1:30 pm

Read also

Superbike 2026: Ducati and BMW penalized equallySuperbike 2026: Ducati and BMW penalized equally
SBK, Barnabò: "I didn’t take Petrucci-BMW well. Montella can’t afford to make mistakes, and Bautista…SBK, Barnabò: "I didn’t take Petrucci-BMW well. Montella can’t afford to make mistakes, and Bautista…
Danilo Petrucci

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK
Superbike

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

21 January 2026
Roberto Tamburini
Road Racing

Roberto Tamburini at Phillip Island: a wildcard in the Australian Championship on a Yamaha R6

20 January 2026

More news

quartararo-rins-yamaha-2026

Yamaha goes all-in on the V4, Quartararo's future in the balance, and Rins faces a decisive test

MotoGP
motogp-yamaha-2026

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: A New Beginning — The V4 Era Begins

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

Superbike
Davide Tardozzi e Gigi Dall'Igna

Davide Tardozzi, point-blank: 'No negotiations with Bagnaia'

MotoGP

Popular articles

Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK 2026

SBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appears

Superbike
Marc Marquez

MotoGP: Marc Marquez and Ducati together through 2028

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati hierarchy flipped: Bagnaia the No. 2 rider, contract renewal in doubt

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

Superbike
ducati

Bagnaia–Marquez face-off on the frozen lake; the Spaniard skips the ski race

MotoGP

Loading