Trackhouse Aprilia: double livery, raising the bar with Fernandez, Ogura and the RS-GP26s

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 15:01
motogp-trackhouse-launch-1
Trackhouse Aprilia officially opens its 2026 MotoGP World Championship. Great hopes are pinned on Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.
After a season of growth, it’s mandatory to raise the bar even higher. Trackhouse Racing has unveiled its Aprilia RS-GP machines and is ready for a 2026 to be lived even more as a protagonist with Raul Fernandez, already a race winner, and Ai Ogura, even more fired up after a debut season he himself called "acceptable", marked by a few injuries. Full focus for the new world championship year: Fernandez can’t wait to taste victory again, while Ogura is clearly targeting significant progress after a rookie year of ups and downs. Following the factory team presentation, it’s now time for the Noale brand’s satellite team to reveal the new bikes and the new livery—or rather, the two liveries—with which its two riders will tackle the last season before the major shake-up.
Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia 2026
Raul Fernandez with the "Trackhouse livery"
Ai Ogura with the "Gulf livery"
The two Trackhouse Aprilia liveries for 2026
The “classic” Trackhouse Racing livery returns, with a few darker components but essentially unchanged, and there’s also the Gulf livery, the sponsor’s distinctive white-and-orange color scheme. "I love it, I got my first MotoGP Sprint podium with this one," Fernandez recalled. "We’re happy with the relationship with Aprilia," said Davide Brivio. "We have the same materials as the factory team, we exchange information… It’s very positive. Last year we made a lot of progress, especially with the engine and the aerodynamics package, and now we’re ready for 2026." Objectives? A rhetorical question… "Improve on what we did last year. Raul finished in the top 10, but only in tenth, so first of all we should get both riders into the top 10 and hope to score a few podiums. We must be ready, we must be there and, when the opportunity presents itself, seize it immediately. MotoGP is a tough category, but I’m sure we can do well—we still want to dream!"

