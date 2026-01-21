SBK Jerez Test, Day 1 classification: damn rain; Petrucci crashes and Bulega doesn’t take to the track

Superbike Test Jerez 2026, day 1 results: today’s official times and final standings. Petrucci tops the wet session, Bulega stays in the garage.

There isn’t much to say about the first of the two SBK test days at Jerez de la Frontera. In the morning the riders found a wet track and initially preferred to remain in the box, then gradually almost everyone began to turn laps. In the afternoon the conditions didn’t improve; due to the rain only a few decided to run on the Andalusian circuit. It was a day of limited usefulness; Thursday should be better: the riders are expected to have the chance to ride on a dry track, although temperatures will still be quite low.

Superbike Test Jerez: Petrucci leads despite a crash

Today’s best time was set by Danilo Petrucci in 1'52"976: a total of 17 laps for the new ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider, historically at ease when the asphalt isn’t dry. Shortly after 1:30 pm he was also involved in a crash at Turn 13 that brought out the red flag, interrupting the test. No consequences for him. Behind him on the timesheets is Yari Montella’s Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R, over 1"2 adrift. Just behind the rider from Campania is the M 1000 RR ridden by Miguel Oliveira, who, coming from MotoGP, would need to conduct SBK testing in favorable conditions. Today he wasn’t lucky.

Fourth quickest for another rookie, Stefano Manzi of the GYTR GRT Yamaha team: 28 laps on his R1. Behind the 2025 Supersport world champion is Iker Lecuona, the only Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider to lap today at Jerez. In fact, Nicolò Bulega stayed in the box and will only take to the track on Thursday with the new Panigale V4 R. For him and the team it wasn’t useful to log miles on a wet track.