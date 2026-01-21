MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Jerez Test, Day 1 classification: damn rain; Petrucci crashes and Bulega doesn’t take to the track

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 18:07
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK Test Jerez
Superbike Test Jerez 2026, day 1 results: today’s official times and final standings. Petrucci tops the wet session, Bulega stays in the garage.
There isn’t much to say about the first of the two SBK test days at Jerez de la Frontera. In the morning the riders found a wet track and initially preferred to remain in the box, then gradually almost everyone began to turn laps. In the afternoon the conditions didn’t improve; due to the rain only a few decided to run on the Andalusian circuit. It was a day of limited usefulness; Thursday should be better: the riders are expected to have the chance to ride on a dry track, although temperatures will still be quite low.

Superbike Test Jerez: Petrucci leads despite a crash

Today’s best time was set by Danilo Petrucci in 1'52"976: a total of 17 laps for the new ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider, historically at ease when the asphalt isn’t dry. Shortly after 1:30 pm he was also involved in a crash at Turn 13 that brought out the red flag, interrupting the test. No consequences for him. Behind him on the timesheets is Yari Montella’s Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R, over 1"2 adrift. Just behind the rider from Campania is the M 1000 RR ridden by Miguel Oliveira, who, coming from MotoGP, would need to conduct SBK testing in favorable conditions. Today he wasn’t lucky.
Fourth quickest for another rookie, Stefano Manzi of the GYTR GRT Yamaha team: 28 laps on his R1. Behind the 2025 Supersport world champion is Iker Lecuona, the only Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider to lap today at Jerez. In fact, Nicolò Bulega stayed in the box and will only take to the track on Thursday with the new Panigale V4 R. For him and the team it wasn’t useful to log miles on a wet track.
Jerez Superbike Test SBK timing and standings

Read also

Superbike 2026: Ducati and BMW penalized equallySuperbike 2026: Ducati and BMW penalized equally
SBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appearsSBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appears
WorldSBK

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Test Jerez
Superbike

SBK Jerez test, Day 1: Petrucci on BMW tops the timesheets at 13:30

21 January 2026
Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK
Superbike

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

21 January 2026

More news

brivio-trackhouse-aprilia-2026

Trackhouse Aprilia steps up: 2026 goals and a push toward the U.S

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s response

MotoGP
motogp-trackhouse-launch-1

Trackhouse Aprilia: double livery, raising the bar with Fernandez, Ogura and the RS-GP26s

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Test Jerez

SBK Jerez test, Day 1: Petrucci on BMW tops the timesheets at 13:30

Superbike

Popular articles

Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK 2026

SBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appears

Superbike
Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

Superbike
Marc Marquez

MotoGP: Marc Marquez and Ducati together through 2028

MotoGP
motogp-yamaha-2026

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: A New Beginning — The V4 Era Begins

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati hierarchy flipped: Bagnaia the No. 2 rider, contract renewal in doubt

MotoGP

Loading