Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia team principal, takes stock of the team, the 2026 goals, with an eye across the ocean...

Trackhouse Racing is well aware of this now and, as highlighted by team principal Davide Brivio, it’s been a busy winter for both the squad and Aprilia. An important and solid partnership continues, with constant data exchanges that will surely foster further improvements to the bike and steady progress for both the factory duo and the satellite team. "Ours will be the same bikes as the factory team", Davide Brivio emphasized on the matter. Once the first important results are achieved, the work doesn’t decrease—if anything, it increases.is well aware of this now and, as highlighted by team principal, it’s been a busy winter for both the squad and. An important and solid partnership continues, with constant data exchanges that will surely foster further improvements to the bike and steady progress for both the factory duo and the satellite team., Davide Brivio emphasized on the matter.

The steps forward with Aprilia

"The bike was competitive right from the start", Brivio pointed out during today’s "Then there were excellent improvements during the year in engine performance and especially in the aerodynamics package, which we received in Austria. From that moment on, our results kept improving." He doesn’t fail to credit "We’ve taken significant steps forward; now we’re looking to 2026!" There’s an awareness that the bike is competitive, and the riders have already shown many positive signs. "Why not try again?" the Trackhouse team principal said plainly. "MotoGP is very difficult and competitive, but we want to dream!" The team with stars and stripes picks up from a decidedly positive 2025., Brivio pointed out during today’s presentation He doesn’t fail to credit Aprilia for these advances.There’s an awareness that the bike is competitive, and the riders have already shown many positive signs.the Trackhouse team principal said plainly.

Focus on the USA

Last year, the well-known U.S. mass media company Liberty Media, having obtained approval from the European Commission, officially took the reins of the Motorcycle World Championship, and some changes have already been seen—not all of them welcomed in the two-wheel world... The goal is to improve the MotoGP show but also to increase interest across the ocean (something Dan Rossomondo was also doing before his unexpected departure after just 3 years), and an important “support” is certainly the only U.S. team present in the premier class. "It’s no secret that one of the targets, for Liberty Media but especially for MotoGP in general, is to make it more popular in the United States", said Davide Brivio. "We hope to do our part."