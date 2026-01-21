MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Trackhouse Aprilia steps up: 2026 goals and a push toward the U.S

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 17:30
brivio-trackhouse-aprilia-2026
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia team principal, takes stock of the team, the 2026 goals, with an eye across the ocean...
Once the first important results are achieved, the work doesn’t decrease—if anything, it increases. Trackhouse Racing is well aware of this now and, as highlighted by team principal Davide Brivio, it’s been a busy winter for both the squad and Aprilia. An important and solid partnership continues, with constant data exchanges that will surely foster further improvements to the bike and steady progress for both the factory duo and the satellite team. "Ours will be the same bikes as the factory team", Davide Brivio emphasized on the matter.

The steps forward with Aprilia

The team with stars and stripes picks up from a decidedly positive 2025. "The bike was competitive right from the start", Brivio pointed out during today’s presentation. "Then there were excellent improvements during the year in engine performance and especially in the aerodynamics package, which we received in Austria. From that moment on, our results kept improving." He doesn’t fail to credit Aprilia for these advances. "We’ve taken significant steps forward; now we’re looking to 2026!" There’s an awareness that the bike is competitive, and the riders have already shown many positive signs. "Why not try again?" the Trackhouse team principal said plainly. "MotoGP is very difficult and competitive, but we want to dream!"

Focus on the USA

Last year, the well-known U.S. mass media company Liberty Media, having obtained approval from the European Commission, officially took the reins of the Motorcycle World Championship, and some changes have already been seen—not all of them welcomed in the two-wheel world... The goal is to improve the MotoGP show but also to increase interest across the ocean (something Dan Rossomondo was also doing before his unexpected departure after just 3 years), and an important “support” is certainly the only U.S. team present in the premier class. "It’s no secret that one of the targets, for Liberty Media but especially for MotoGP in general, is to make it more popular in the United States", said Davide Brivio. "We hope to do our part."

Read also

Yamaha goes all-in on the V4, Quartararo's future in the balance, and Rins faces a decisive testYamaha goes all-in on the V4, Quartararo's future in the balance, and Rins faces a decisive test
Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s responsePedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s response
Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s response

21 January 2026
motogp-trackhouse-launch-1
MotoGP

Trackhouse Aprilia: double livery, raising the bar with Fernandez, Ogura and the RS-GP26s

21 January 2026

More news

Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK Test Jerez

SBK Jerez Test, Day 1 classification: damn rain; Petrucci crashes and Bulega doesn’t take to the track

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s response

MotoGP
motogp-trackhouse-launch-1

Trackhouse Aprilia: double livery, raising the bar with Fernandez, Ogura and the RS-GP26s

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Test Jerez

SBK Jerez test, Day 1: Petrucci on BMW tops the timesheets at 13:30

Superbike

Popular articles

Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK 2026

SBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appears

Superbike
Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

Superbike
Marc Marquez

MotoGP: Marc Marquez and Ducati together through 2028

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati hierarchy flipped: Bagnaia the No. 2 rider, contract renewal in doubt

MotoGP
motogp-yamaha-2026

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: A New Beginning — The V4 Era Begins

MotoGP

Loading